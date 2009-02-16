David Stern Should Retire No. 23

In an interesting article by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, they brought up the fact that LeBron James might be switching his number in the near future. I know what you’re thinking. It’s not because the Knicks have already retired a No. 23, because they haven’t. But after an amazing gold medal campaign, LBJ has grown to love No. 6. So much so in fact, that during a game in late December, James warmed up for a Cavs game wearing a jersey with No. 6 and later wore it on the bench during the game.
Wearing No. 6, though, has become somewhat standard for James. Ever since his triumphant summer wearing the number for Team USA – which James has said was the best experience of his career – he wears the number during practices and workouts as a homage to that gold-medal effort and all the work that went into it. Often when he gives autographed jerseys as gifts to friends or special causes these days, he’ll sign an Olympic No. 6 jersey.
“If the NBA retired 23 because of Michael (Jordan) like baseball did with Jackie Robinson (42), I would definitely switch it. Maybe I would someday, we’ll see.”
Intrigued by this idea, I did a little digging. On April 15, 1997, Robinson’s No. 42 was retired by Major League Baseball, meaning that no future player on any major league team could wear it. At the same time, players currently wearing No. 42 were allowed to continue wearing it, thereby grandfathering the number’s retirement. Today, the only player left is the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera.
So what do you think? With Jordan finally being included on the Hall of Fame ballot this year, I think it would be a great gesture for David Stern and the League to retire MJ’s 23 a la Robinson in ’97. The only guys it would affect are: James (Cavs), C.J. Watson (Warriors), Stephen Graham (Pacers), Marcus Camby (Clippers), Devin Brown (Hornets), Quentin Richardson (Knicks), Louis Williams (Sixers), Jason Richardson (Suns) and Kevin Martin (Kings), with Q-Rich, J-Rich and K-Mart all being Jordan Brand guys, selected by MJ himself.
Do you think the League should retire Jordan’s No. 23?
Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
yes
Yes, they should have done it a long time ago
YESSS
sounds good to me.
I think this one’s a no-brainer. What a nice idea.
Yes. Great idea.
LL
If they retire 23, they should also retire 32 and 33
AMEN TO THAT!
The league should not retire Jordon’s number.
Jackie Robinson’s number was retired due to his immense contribution to the game of baseball. This contribution was not, however, measured by simple statistics. Robinson was honored for his role in breaking down the color barrier that had stood in baseball since its creation. His ability on the field as an athlete was not the overriding reason for his number being retired by MLB.
Michael Jordon is one of, if not the greatest basketball player in the history of the game. He is not, however, someone who changed the game of basketball in the same manner that Robinson did. Are his numbers ridiculous? Yes. Did he establish himself as a legend of the game? Certainly. Does that warrant league-wide recognition in the same vein as that given to Jackie Robinson? Not even close.
NBA teams retire the numbers of great players who have donned their jerseys on the hard court. This is not a job for the NBA as a whole, barring an incredible contribution to the game as a whole.
Jackie Robinson had a much greater impact. MJ won some titles (though not the most) and sold alot of shoes. Robinson got ‘colored’ players to be seen as equal to the other athletes. He got white fans to watch someone other than white players. Nobody will ever break the color barrier again, it was a historic and one-time event, but there is still room for someone to be better than Jordan.
I would think that helping to change how people are seen in this country is greater than helping to change how cross-product marketing is done. Let’s not confuse history with publicity.
no
Nah… if thats the case you have to look at wilt and bill russell
They need to retire YOUNGFED’S #…….#ONE!!!!!
lol
MJ benefited from coming thru in an era where EVERYONE had television in the homes. He benefits from the HUGE MARKETING strategies by NIKE, McDonalds an Gatorade. I am in no way stating that he wasn’t or can’t be considered the GOAT. I just don’t feel that his “on the court” accomplishments merit a “league wide” jersey retirement any more than Bill Russell, Magic or Oscar Robertson… If you ask 4 legit NBA personalities from 4 different eras who the G.O.A.T is you will get 4 different replies… Maybe they could do something else to honor MJ, but to me Jackie Robinson is an AMERICAN HERO. The man broke the color barrier…. I have never heard that J-Robinson’s number was retired because of his talent, but it was a culmination of courage, talent, focus, patience and bravery.
#9 you hit it right on the money
No. Jordan’s impact as the greatest player was very substantial, on the court and in terms of global marketing. But socially he didn’t have a fraction of the impact of Jackie Robinshon — if anything, he was apolitical and all too beholden to his sponsors. Look at how proud Lebron was of his gold medal, and compare that to Mike covering himself in the flag so he wouldn’t have to pimp Reebok…disgraceful.
No, no, no – don’t retire the number, unless you’re going to start retiring Magic’s and Oscar Robertson’s and Wilt’s etc.
Muhammed Ali > Michael Jordan
Could you imagine Muhammed Ali in 1965 having the internet on his side?
Ridiculous idea.
Post #9 has it right.
No.
agree with #9.
But what did Jordan do for the 28 other teams he never played for? Made their life hell for some but that’s it.
I’m saying a big Hell no!
I like Jordan and all, but get off the dude’s nuts.
I’d say retire Wilt’s # or Russell’s number before Jordan’s.
Saying to retire his number means you are a Jordan homer.
I am sure Celtics fan wouldn’t have traded Bird for Jordan. They did pretty good without Jordan. Lakers fans wouldn’t have traded Magic for Jordan and they did pretty damn good without Jordan.
Open your damn eyes and see that not everyone bleeds Jordan.
good point 16.
No. Sooner or later you will run out of numbers. What are the Lakers and Celtics going to do if they keep retiring numbers. Pretty soon basketball jerseys will have to be 3 digits long. And I know Rodman wishes he could wear 666. I can see Artest wearing 187. It could really get out of hand.
I think marc cuban has already retired # 23 in dallas…
marK cuban
Yes most def, they should do it. For what Money has done for the sport globally and the game he deserves that.
I hated Jordan when I was younger, even now every one is all up on his jock, I’m a laker fan thru and thru, but I do respect how he helped globalize the game
If you retire Jordan’s number, there’s a list of other players who deserve it as well. It’d be disrespectful to just retire his.
agree with post #9.
also the league would have to retire more then just mj’s jersey, would need to retire russell, wilt,oscar, etc.
An American Hero? Should he be a black president? Should he land a crashing plane? What are the requirements? Die for humanity? What should Michael Jordan do? He will never do or be those things. People will always find a reason to say “No.”.
“No because he isn’t like Jackie Robinson.”
“No because he didn’t make an impact off the court.”
“No no no no because.”
What?
He played the game right. He loved the game. He respected the game. Everyone saw that. He may not bring equality or anything an American Hero is suppose to do but he made people want to play basketball. That’s the best thing you can do for the sport. By just playing he influenced a generation of people to play. He made people take notice.
But sometimes the simplest of reasons is more than enough.
He was the best.
Retire the man’s number.
What nckdmss said back on post 9.
While MJ is highly held as the greatest player ever (not by me as much) I think he would be worthy of such a praise. It is a slippery slope though…How many other Hall of Fame level players (Brand-wise) wore/wear 23? Could you retire 13 and 6? The men who revolutionized the game and have done unmatchable things on and off the court. It’s tough to do it, but I would assume Stern would be more partial to MJ, since he really elevated the game (Brand-wise and being a Hero figure) and Sterns success as a commissioner to a large degree.
The NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s #99 because of his immense contributions to the sport. He’s also arguably the G.O.A.T. He inspired generations of hockey players the same way Jordan did for ball players. They were both the face of their respective leagues/sports and helped globalize the game.
Jordan changed the way the game is played and no player in history has had as big an impact on the game as he had. Put simply, millions of people became basketball fans just because they wanted to watch MJ play. You can’t say that for any other player in the history of the sport.
j-rich is part of jordan brand?
Almost two decades later, some of us still have the Gatorade jingles in our minds…….Sometimes, I dream that he is me……….I wanna be like Mike……….
No.He aint play for every team and he aint break no color barrier.We booed his ass in Philly.
Have the NBA retire his number because he is arguably the GOAT. Sounds like the dumbest damn reason to me.
People in Boston will say Larry “Legend” Bird or Bill “more rings than fingers” Russell was the GOAT.
People in LA will say Magic, Kareem, Mikan or Wilt was the GOAT.
People in Milwaukee will say the Big O was the GOAT.
Sounds like a PR nightmare to go that route. Next thing you know every number is retired and no one can wear one.
After the co-MVP stunt last night, I would probably quit watching the NBA if they did that.
It would be a dumb, dumb move.
MJ being the “best” is debatable. And for the NBA to treat him as if he was the “best” would piss a lot of people off.
Hell even the whole “he changed the way the game is played” is arguable. Dr. J was playing above the rim before Jordan was drafted. Larry “Legend” already had a few game-winners in his bag before MJ ran up and down the Chicago practice floor. Jerry West already made more clutch shots than Wilt had women before MJ graced us all with his presence. Willis Reed already played with a broken leg before MJ played with the flu.
This would be a huge mistake. Love the guy but come on. Use your head people. Don’t get caught up in the hype.
Do players get a percentage of their jersey sales? Do teams? I find it kind of annoying when players change their number mid-career a la Kobe. You would think it would have a marketing effect for sure – maybe positive or negative. However, if they get a percentage of their sales, it might be a smart move.
How many owned a Kobe #8 jersey that eventually re-purchased a Kobe jersey for #24? If Lebron changed to #6, how much extra cash would that bring in for new jersey sales!?
…I am in love with Jordan as much as anyone (pause. no homo), but I think #9 post really does have it right. No one on the Bulls can wear 23 – that’s enough. Although if they do retire 23 league wide, I won’t be upset – it’s a nice gesture, but I won’t lobby for it.
Jordan is GOAT. He is not in the class of Jackie though. Baseball was in a position to actually take a meaningful role in the development of American Culture, and Jackie was the right man at the right time. Jordan also changed American Culture. Jackie is one of the Giants whose shoulders President Obama stood on. Jordan made it highly profitable for an American corporation to export jobs to Indonesia that damage both the Indonesian people and the American people.
Bottom line: they both just ball players. They became the hooks that we could hang dreams on. Both of them are products of their time, When Jackie was playing the good guys won, when MJ was playing the marketing departments and international corporations won. I doubt that my kids will look back in a American studies class and think, “Damn that MJ dude changed the world” What Jackie did made us a better people, and what Jordan did made people think that things are more important than people.
Give MJ props, but only retire the numbers (league wide) of those men that changed the world for the better.
They should not retire the #23, do you all not remember the exploits of Calvin Murphy???
Good Gollee!
-Ed.
[www.edthesportsfan.com]
post 9 agree
this is a joke if jordans number is retired they should retire like 10 more numbers just because of how they played.
and sanpitch is right this shit of the goat is debatable
aron comparing robinson to jordan is a joke my man not even in the same planet the impact they both had.
i rather the nba retire the first black player numbers or the last white player
Have you considered the other side of this argument?
If people keep retiring numbers left and right… How are you supposed to emulate the players that inspired you?
Some players choose their number to honor those players. In other sports, like soccer, it is an honor to receive the number of a former legend and a responsibility to live up to the hype.
i.e. Manchester United No.7 Eric Cantona (1992-1997) David Beckham (1997-2003) Cristiano Ronaldo (2003- Present)
You cannot compare Robinson to Jordan.
AP should have compared Hockey’s Gretzky to NBA’s Jordan.
I think the NHL has retired the #99 Wayne sported, if i’m wrong i’m incredibly and deeply sorry.
But assuming i’m right, if they can do it for Gretzky, why not MJ ?
In the 60’s guys averaged 30ppg with no 3pt shot and no (And 1) continuation.
Dave were not in the 60’s
george
i think no one touches the great one i think its the only sport were there is a clear cut goat and he doesnt get the jordan hate by fans of other teams i think. theres no way u can convince a person that watched russell and wilt do their thing that jordan is better.
drink
i think what dave meant is that it was prob more impressive back then to score 30.
Ian– You mean like Kobe’s 81 is more impressive than Wilt’s 100.
agree with #28
Wayne Gretzky’s 99 is retired by the NHL. Jordan was no less dominant in his sport than Gretzky was in hockey,and certainly Jordan is a far bigger global icon. Jordan is not only probably the greatest player ever, but one of the great athletes in sports history. I say yes…
Being that no one was allowed to bodycheck Gretzky makes it a lil fucked up. But MJ was no less of a dominating player than 99 was, they were both clearly viewed as the best ever when they retired.
Its easier to knock Jordan 11 years after his 1998 championship, 11 years after hearing Magic Johnson state on a nightly basis we’re not going to see this again for a long ass time. Anybody who knows anything knows that the game is just as fast now as it was in ’98, but ’98 was lightyears faster than when Russell, Wilt or Oscar played.
It would be a nice gesture. But it doesn’t really matter. Everyone knows that 23 is synonymous with Michael Jordan. It doesn’t matter what LBJ, or anyone else does wearing the 2-3, they’ll never create their identity around the number like MJ did.
Well, for me that lived in Brazil and now in Italy, Jordan is the NBA. Outside US, there is not much more than MJ. Yesterday a friend that dont now anything about basket came to my house to wacth the All-Star (actually he came just for the free food)but I asked him if he knew it anybody, and he said that once he had heard about Shaq , but the only player that he knew it was MJ. “Yes, Chcago Bulls, red 23 Michael Jordan” ,,,