David Stern Should Retire No. 23

In an interesting article by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, they brought up the fact that LeBron James might be switching his number in the near future. I know what you’re thinking. It’s not because the Knicks have already retired a No. 23, because they haven’t. But after an amazing gold medal campaign, LBJ has grown to love No. 6. So much so in fact, that during a game in late December, James warmed up for a Cavs game wearing a jersey with No. 6 and later wore it on the bench during the game.

Wearing No. 6, though, has become somewhat standard for James. Ever since his triumphant summer wearing the number for Team USA – which James has said was the best experience of his career – he wears the number during practices and workouts as a homage to that gold-medal effort and all the work that went into it. Often when he gives autographed jerseys as gifts to friends or special causes these days, he’ll sign an Olympic No. 6 jersey. “If the NBA retired 23 because of Michael (Jordan) like baseball did with Jackie Robinson (42), I would definitely switch it. Maybe I would someday, we’ll see.”

Intrigued by this idea, I did a little digging. On April 15, 1997, Robinson’s No. 42 was retired by Major League Baseball, meaning that no future player on any major league team could wear it. At the same time, players currently wearing No. 42 were allowed to continue wearing it, thereby grandfathering the number’s retirement. Today, the only player left is the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera.

So what do you think? With Jordan finally being included on the Hall of Fame ballot this year, I think it would be a great gesture for David Stern and the League to retire MJ’s 23 a la Robinson in ’97. The only guys it would affect are: James (Cavs), C.J. Watson (Warriors), Stephen Graham (Pacers), Marcus Camby (Clippers), Devin Brown (Hornets), Quentin Richardson (Knicks), Louis Williams (Sixers), Jason Richardson (Suns) and Kevin Martin (Kings), with Q-Rich, J-Rich and K-Mart all being Jordan Brand guys, selected by MJ himself.

Do you think the League should retire Jordan’s No. 23?

Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer