David West Nike Air Max Rise “Home” Player Exclusive

This morning we were on Sneakerfiles.com, one of our favorite sneaker sites, and caught these David West Nike Air Max Rise Player Exclusives. Besides looking great, the Sneakerfiles experts point out that “West’s ‘Home’ PE features a white leather upper accented by a purple outsole, white to aqua midsole, purple swoosh, aqua stitching, purple inner lining, and aqua laces.”
DOPE! Will these be available for purchasing in any way?
@JoeyJohan,
Nah, doesn’t look like it right now. Unless your name is “David West” …
David West has a shoe? These are pretty. I could definitely see bitches rocking them. I assume these are the perfect shoe for hitting 17 footers from the foul line.
The color is “creole blue”. Aqua is so 70s. Too bad we’ll never see what the soles look like….
Looks great,want to own one…
my name is david west and I dont have a pair. where do i sign up?