David West Nike Air Max Rise “Home” Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
04.09.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

This morning we were on Sneakerfiles.com, one of our favorite sneaker sites, and caught these David West Nike Air Max Rise Player Exclusives. Besides looking great, the Sneakerfiles experts point out that “West’s ‘Home’ PE features a white leather upper accented by a purple outsole, white to aqua midsole, purple swoosh, aqua stitching, purple inner lining, and aqua laces.”

More pics/angles after the jump.

For more info go HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDAVID WESTKICKSNEW ORLEANS HORNETSNIKEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP