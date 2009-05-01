David West: We Need To Get Help for CP3

David West can’t openly say that Peja Stojakovic is over the hill, that Rasual Butler doesn’t play with heart, and that Julian Wright stinks. However, his call for New Orleans’ front office to go out and get some talent to lighten the burden on Chris Paul‘s shoulders is just another way of saying those other things.



“We’ve got to get healthy, but outside of that, we’ve really got to bring some guys in here that can take the load off Chris,” said David West. “He’s a great player that’s going to put up great numbers. But he has to know that on some nights he can be able to rely on a second, third and fourth guy to carry the load. There were times this season where I felt we were outgunned and overmatched.”

No beating around the bush. West says that the Hornets were “outgunned and overmatched” at times. He need not lump himself in with the rest of his team. Though he didn’t explode for 35-plus points as we’ve seen him do at times, West was a consistent 18.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg during the Hornets’ embarrassing five-game series with Denver.

So with Paul and West as the only two guys that New Orleans needs to hold on to – clearly they feel like they could do without Tyson Chandler after the non-trade incident – who else should they focus on going out and getting?

Here are some unrestricted free agents who might be appealing:



* Ronnie Price

* Shawn Marion

* Ben Gordon

* Matt Barnes

* Allen Iverson

* Rasheed Wallace

* Jamal Crawford

* Ron Artest

* Von Wafer

* Anthony Parker

* Marquis Daniels

* Trevor Ariza

* Lamar Odom

