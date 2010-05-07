Day 1 of Gilbert Arenas’ next comeback

What do rich people do in a halfway house? I’ve known guys who have had to stay at a halfway house in between jail and freedom, and they had to work rough 9-to-5’s and be home by curfew. When you’ve got $80 million-plus of NBA money in your name, what’s your daily routine while everyone else is doing labor work?
For Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards, hopefully his 30-day “vacation” was spent working out and thinking about his priorities.
Arenas was released from a halfway house today and returned home from the worst part of his sentence for weapons possession — he still faces two years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and 400 hours of community service (that cannot be knocked off doing basketball camps). He had no comment for reporters.
So now what? While he was away, Wizards management mostly supported their All-Star point guard, and there’s been no indication they would try to void his contract or trade him. (However, the team has since been sold to a new owner.) But assuming everything is all good with Arenas coming back to D.C., he has a lot of making up to do with the organization, the fans, and the few teammates he has left after this year’s trade deadline house-cleaning.
The Wizards will look a lot different upon Arenas’ return. Andray Blatche, Al Thornton, Nick Young, JaVale McGee and Arenas are the only players definitely under contract next year. That’s a talented — albeit potentially combustible and defensively challenged — starting five. The team has an $11.8 million option on Josh Howard, and Randy Foye is a restricted free agent with a $4 million qualifying offer. Washington is also in line to land a Top-5 pick in the Lottery, which could get them a solid post (DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors) and/or some defensive help, plus they have the 30th pick in the first round.
While his off-court issues obviously overshadowed his performance on the court, Arenas was solid this season. He averaged 22.6 points, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games before his suspension, so there’s no reason to believe his troublesome knee will be an issue next season. His biggest obstacles will be court rust, and figuring out his role with a new-look roster.
Beyond that, though, Gilbert’s toughest test will be simply regaining the trust of Wizards fans that he can be a reliable focal point.
If you were running the Wizards, would you look to trade Arenas? If not, what role would you give him on your team next season?
Interesting…you guys didn’t use your new nickname for him. But that’s ok, ’cause y’all denied the Gilbert “don’t bring guns to the” Arenas idea anyway! That was the only good one.
Actaully, the “extra” time off this season may help his knee even more, allowing him to have a productive ‘full’ season next season. I think Randy Foye should be shown the door personally, the guy just is not worth the money, and I don’t see potential (he’s at his ceiling, which just isn’t that high). Josh Howard, wow, what a big question mark! The Wiz already have enough head-cases on this team (here’s lookin at you Andre) and yet the guy has ‘some’ talent. All-in-all, I like the starting 5. They’re no making the playoffs, but there is potential, especially with two 1st rounders joining them this year. I think the biggest decision this team will make this off-season is hiring a head coach. They’re young, have potential, and are clearly thick-skulled so some serious thought needs to be put into they guy thats running the show.
I knew this article was going to come up sooner or later. I think washington ownership should grab the arenas guns and shove them into Gil where the lights doesn´t shine
i believe in another chance…Gilbert needs one more chance… if he bombs…hes gone. simple as that. all depends what’s gonna happen this upcoming year. he has my trust…
I would be trying to trade him.
As a raptors fan Ive asked friends if doing a sign and trade with bosh for arenas was a good idea and 90percent habe said no… I onthe other hand think that its not such a bad last case scenario for the raptors. The only problem is bosh notwantimg to go to the wizards
Shit we’re screwed
Where can we find his stats from the halfway house basketball league?
I root for the Wiz and the Mavs, and I don’t think that Josh Howard is worth 11 mil. See if he’ll settle for 6 mil in free agency, otherwise, why bring him back at all? They won’t be contending for the playoffs, so why play a vet over a young player?
As for Foye, he was one of the bright spots this past year. I say sign him for 4 mil, and peace to Earl Boykins, who was also great. He’s essentially a shorter version of Arenas, though, so there’s no need for him.
I’m thinking 30 wins next year would be optimistic.
Arenas is a beast and will come back and start giving the League the same bizness as usual.If the Wizards can either get 20pounds on McGee or get him a big shot blocking backup then they are a lock for the 7-8 seed in the East and that is a scientific fact!
its going to be a long 4 years for the wizards organization
If the draft is kind to the Wizards, if they can find a coach like Scott Skiles who can whip guys into shape and make them play, and they make a decent off-season signing, they could surprise a lot of teams in the East. While that may be a lot of ‘ifs,’ new ownership typically likes to spend money during their first year so you never know…
with only those 5 guys under contract, does that mean they could land a superstar?
So Arenas got buttholed with only half a cock?
Comeback articles about Arenas are the worst shit you’ve done since the articles bout T-Mac still being a decent player. The only chance of Arenas having a comeback is when he goes to a team with a tough coach (Sloan, Pop) that will straighten his bitch ass ways. Other than that, it will be just like last year. And puhlease, don’t fucking give us that ‘he played pretty well’ last season because of his stats. He got his stats, but he didn’t led his team, didn’t show any determination to play hard.. otherwise, didn’t so shit.
hwo about this sign and trade
T-dot gets: Agent 0, Blatche
Wiz get: CB4, reggie evans
WIZ draft: DeMarcus Cousins then trade for a legit PG
How about changing the Wizards’ name back to the Bullets?
