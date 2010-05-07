Day 1 of Gilbert Arenas’ next comeback

What do rich people do in a halfway house? I’ve known guys who have had to stay at a halfway house in between jail and freedom, and they had to work rough 9-to-5’s and be home by curfew. When you’ve got $80 million-plus of NBA money in your name, what’s your daily routine while everyone else is doing labor work?

For Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards, hopefully his 30-day “vacation” was spent working out and thinking about his priorities.

Arenas was released from a halfway house today and returned home from the worst part of his sentence for weapons possession — he still faces two years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and 400 hours of community service (that cannot be knocked off doing basketball camps). He had no comment for reporters.

So now what? While he was away, Wizards management mostly supported their All-Star point guard, and there’s been no indication they would try to void his contract or trade him. (However, the team has since been sold to a new owner.) But assuming everything is all good with Arenas coming back to D.C., he has a lot of making up to do with the organization, the fans, and the few teammates he has left after this year’s trade deadline house-cleaning.

The Wizards will look a lot different upon Arenas’ return. Andray Blatche, Al Thornton, Nick Young, JaVale McGee and Arenas are the only players definitely under contract next year. That’s a talented — albeit potentially combustible and defensively challenged — starting five. The team has an $11.8 million option on Josh Howard, and Randy Foye is a restricted free agent with a $4 million qualifying offer. Washington is also in line to land a Top-5 pick in the Lottery, which could get them a solid post (DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors) and/or some defensive help, plus they have the 30th pick in the first round.

While his off-court issues obviously overshadowed his performance on the court, Arenas was solid this season. He averaged 22.6 points, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games before his suspension, so there’s no reason to believe his troublesome knee will be an issue next season. His biggest obstacles will be court rust, and figuring out his role with a new-look roster.

Beyond that, though, Gilbert’s toughest test will be simply regaining the trust of Wizards fans that he can be a reliable focal point.

If you were running the Wizards, would you look to trade Arenas? If not, what role would you give him on your team next season?