Day 1 Recap Of The 2012 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament: Chasson Randle, Margaritas & LMFAO

Dime will be in the building all week for the 2012 Pac-12 basketball tournament to bring you updates on the epic media margarita glasses, the best crowd chants and of course, all of the hoops action.

I admit that I do silly things when I travel. To reach the Pac-12 Tournament, I woke up at 4 a.m., chugged a Red Bull and drove from Phoenix to Los Angeles with only a single pit stop to fill my gas tank. The final two hours of the seven-hour journey were spent in mind-numbing, stop-and-go L.A. traffic. I almost crashed like 10 times.

So when I finally reached Staples Center, to say I was a little tired was an understatement. Yes, I do realize that the Pac-12 is not a good basketball conference at the moment, and I know its tournament can’t compare to the likes of the Big East Tourney in Madison Square Garden. But at the end of the day, basketball is basketball.

Perhaps my sense of humor was fading after the long drive. I laughed out loud when the public address announcer gave detailed instructions to only a couple hundred people in the stands of how to safely exit the arena in case of an emergency. I was also stoked about the Staples Center buffet. By the way, I’m sure as the bad teams are eliminated, these updates will be more about hoops and less about buffets. Anyway, on to the games.

Results

Oregon State (9) 69, Washington State (8) 64

UCLA (5) 55, USC (12) 40

Stanford (7) 85, ASU (10) 65

Colorado (6) 53, Utah (11) 41

Best of the day

Stanford freshman guard Chasson Randle twice reached his career-high of 24 points in the regular season. On Wednesday, he decided to take it to another level. The 6-foot-1, 170 pound guard nearly outscored the entire Arizona State team in the first half, dropping 27 points to the Sun Devils’ 30 en route to a 85-65 victory for Stanford. Randle finished with 30, but how he got there was more impressive. He went 7-of-11 from the floor, 6-of-8 from the three-point arc and hit 10-of-12 free throws.