A Day In The Life: Sneaker Shopping With Nick Young

There’s no one like Swaggy P. This dude has a sneaker keeper. He poses with wax models. He throws hilarious first pitches. He celebrates baskets before they go in. Nick Young might be a talented basketball player, but even if he wasn’t in the NBA, he’d still be somewhere drawing attention.

Check this video of Swaggy going sneaker shopping at Extra Butter in New York with Complex where… wouldn’t you know it, the dude is into Vans off the court? Huh? Only Swaggy.

Let him show you what to buy your girl and how much to spend in a sneaker spot.

via @HoopMAG

What are your favorite sneakers to wear off the court?

