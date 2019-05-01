De’Aaron Fox Will Get His Own Air Max 1s Following His Breakout Season

05.01.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

De’Aaron Fox likely won’t win any awards for his performance during the 2018-19 campaign, but the Sacramento Kings guard showed plenty of growth during his second year in the NBA. Fox was a monster, an unstoppable blur who averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists in 31.4 minutes per game for the surprising Kings. There are plenty of reasons for optimism abut the future in Sacramento, and you can easily make the case that reason number one is Fox.

One fun thing about Fox is his sneaker game. The guard is known for rocking some unique kicks on his feet, and he has a well-documented collection of rare sneakers. While his sneaker company, Nike, isn’t giving him a signature hoops shoe right now, he is getting his own Air Max 1s.

Fox announced that the Air Max 1 “Swipa” is slated to drop a little later this month, and he put his put his own twist on the iconic sneakers. They don’t match — one is a red, white, and black color scheme, while the other is blue, orange, and black. Still, in tandem, they work, and both feature Fox’s “SWIPA” logo across the back.

TOPICS#Nike#Sneakers
TAGSDeAaron FoxNIKESACRAMENTO KINGSSNEAKERS
