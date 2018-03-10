Getty Image

If you’re a team at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more tantalizing prospect than Arizona center Deandre Ayton. The seven footer doesn’t appear to have any major flaws in his game, and at the very worst will be a solid NBA center. If it all works out, though, Ayton has the potential to be a superstar.

There is, however, a major issue that any team that drafts Ayton will need to address: Is it worth drafting him when he does basically everything you should not do while playing NBA 2K? Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported that Ayton believes he is the best 2K player in Arizona’s locker room, which is a distinction you’d assume a bunch of people on the Wildcats want.

The problem comes when we find out exactly why Ayton is so good. Look at this nonsense.