Getty Image

LAS VEGAS — Top overall pick Deandre Ayton made his debut for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at NBA Summer League in front of a packed Thomas & Mack Center crowd eager to see whether the No. 1 pick would dominate and prove his star power.

Instead, what they saw was a solid but not memorable performance from Ayton, as he had 10 points and eight rebounds while making four of his six field goal attempts. His alley-oop finish early in the game earned an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, but he was relatively quiet for the rest of the game, going about his business and not making the impact some had hoped.