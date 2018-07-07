Deandre Ayton’s Mostly Quiet Summer League Debut Shouldn’t Be A Surprise

#NBA Summer League 2018
07.07.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

LAS VEGAS — Top overall pick Deandre Ayton made his debut for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at NBA Summer League in front of a packed Thomas & Mack Center crowd eager to see whether the No. 1 pick would dominate and prove his star power.

Instead, what they saw was a solid but not memorable performance from Ayton, as he had 10 points and eight rebounds while making four of his six field goal attempts. His alley-oop finish early in the game earned an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, but he was relatively quiet for the rest of the game, going about his business and not making the impact some had hoped.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018
TAGSDeAndre AytonNBA Summer League 2018PHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 4 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP