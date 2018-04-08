Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ postseason fate was sealed on Saturday afternoon, as the team’s 134-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets meant that they would miss out on the playoffs. This marks the first time since the 2010-11 campaign that the Clippers have missed out on the opportunity to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It means that Los Angeles’ final regular season game of the year on Wednesday will mark the unceremonious end to their season. It’s been quite the campaign for the Clippers, as the team has managed to persevere through the Chris Paul’s trade during the offseason, a myriad of injuries, and the midseason trade of Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons to get to a point where they were fighting until nearly the end.

One of the biggest storylines of the first half of the Clippers’ season was the near-constant trade rumors centering around DeAndre Jordan. The team ultimately did not trade him, but for a few months, it looked like a foregone conclusion that he would end the season elsewhere.

But Jordan ended the season in Los Angeles, and as we learned after the team’s loss on Saturday, he ended the season with a bum ankle. Doc Rivers announced after the game that Jordan has spent the last month or so with an ankle injury, but has played through it.