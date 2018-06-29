Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan’s future with the Los Angeles Clippers has been up in the air for months, as the veteran center’s contract possesses a player option for the 2018-19 campaign. If he opted in, he would be in line to make a little more than $24.1 million this season. If he decided not to opt in, Jordan would hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Despite trade speculation last year, the Clippers kept Jordan and narrowly missed out on making the playoffs. Now the summer is here and Jordan has a decision to make. Jordan kept the basketball world waiting until the last day with a few hours to spare, but eventually, he decided to decline his option for next season.

Word of Jordan’s decision was brought to the masses by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported Jordan’s pending free agency on Friday evening.