DeAndre Jordan: “I’m Playing With A Chip On My Shoulder”

He can’t shoot a free throw worth a damn (38.5 percent), but the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan can wreck shop in the paint. The 21-year-old center has some big moments as a rookie last year. In a game against the Lakers back in January, Jordan exploded for 23 points and 12 rebounds. A few nights later versus the Lakers he collected 20 boards. In just 14.5 minutes, the big man out of Texas A&M averaged 4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.1 bpg.

As Marcus Camby reaching near the end of his career, coach Mike Dunleavy is counting on Jordan to continue to develop this season. We caught up with DeAndre over the phone yesterday as he finished his workout at the Clippers’ practice facility.

Dime: What have you been doing all summer?

DeAndre Jordan: I’ve been in the gym working like all offseason. I haven’t been doing anything else just working out pretty hard and trying to get better offensively. Just trying to get myself in better shape than I was last year.

Dime: What specifically did you want to improve on?

DJ: Well my free throws obviously. Just trying to be a better offensive player. Try to get more offensive rebounds and just trying to work on my post moves.

Dime: Who has been sticking out in these Clippers summer workouts?

DJ: Blake, Eric Gordon, pretty much everybody. We’re all gelling as a team. Our young guys, I think were going to better than we did last year. We just have to gel and if we do, I think our young guys are going to stand out this year.

Dime: So do you feel the chemistry is getting better?

DJ: Yeah it’s a lot better. Just us playing in the summer time, people being here and us learning a lot from each other from last year, so it’s going to be a lot better this year. You can tell it’s a whole lot better.

Dime: Has coach Dunleavy talked to you about your role?

DJ: Well he just told me I need to be more of an offensive threat. He’s going to need me to be in there blocking shots and be a leader on the court. So I’m just trying to do everything he asks me to do.

Dime: You guys got a lot of veterans on the team like Baron Davis, Marcus Camby and Chris Kaman. Have they been giving you good advice?

DJ: Both Marcus and Baron have given me tons of advice. Marcus always says, ‘I was just like you when I was coming up.’ I’m taking in everything they tell me and trying to use them in my game.

Dime: Speaking of the veterans. Were they tough on you and Gordon as far as rookie duties and hazing is concerned?

DJ: At times, but sometimes they kind of forgot. They were OK. Sometimes it was harsh, but for the most part they treated us well. Sometimes I’d get to the gym and Marcus would be like, ‘hey DJ I need you to go to McDonalds and get me this, this and this. I’d have to hurry up go to McDonalds and get back here. Or we had to get donuts sometimes or get some people coffee sometimes, newspapers, stuff like that.

Dime: After being picked in the second round last year, did you play with a chip on your shoulder?

DJ: Yeah I have a big chip on my shoulder anyway. Even if I would have gone first round, I still would have a big chip. I’m not saying those guys aren’t good players. But you know, I just feel like I should have been in the best situation, but I am happy with the situation I’m in now. I’m blessed, so I’m just going to take it and use it as motivation. So yeah, you could say I’m playing with a chip on my shoulder.

Dime: You had a few monster games. Did it feel good to open some eyes last year?

DJ: Yeah it did, because at the beginning of the season I wasn’t playing. It was just good to just get out and show people what I could do. I feel like I’m going to do a lot better this year and I’m just looking forward to that.

Dime: How good do you think you can be?

DJ: I think I can be as good as I want to be. As long as I keep working, the sky’s the limit for me.

Dime: Do you think the Clippers can surprise people this year?

DJ: Yeah I think we will. Last year it was kind of tough to tell because it just looked like our chemistry wasn’t there but I think that we gelled and we’re going to go out and do big things this year. I’m looking forward to this season.

Dime: Are you guys thinking playoffs? What’s the goal?

DJ: You know obviously we’re thinking that. Everybody has to come out and be on the same page and work. As long as we keep working we’ll succeed.

