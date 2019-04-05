Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan provides veteran leadership for the New York Knicks, but for the rest of the season, we won’t see him serve as a leader on the floor. Jordan has not played in each of New York’s last three games, with David Fizdale opting to put promising rookie big man Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup instead.

It all makes sense in the context of this season — the Knicks are looking towards the future, Robinson looks like he has the potential to be really good, and Jordan is a midseason acquisition who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. But saying that a player should sit back and let a younger dude play and actually having that happen are two totally different things.

As we learned from Steve Popper of Newsday, though, Jordan was willing to give up his spot, and barring something drastic happening, we shouldn’t expect to see the veteran center again in the Knicks’ final three games of the year.