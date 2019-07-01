Getty Image

When the Brooklyn Net managed to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency (which was reported as done an hour before the moratorium period began), DeAndre Jordan — a friend of both — was also reported as making his way to Brooklyn with them.

There was some confusion as to how the Nets would do that financially, especially after numbers were reported on Irving and Durant getting $164 and $142 million respectively, and Garrett Temple being signed in to the room exception. Most thought, at that point, Jordan would join the Nets on a minimum deal, although that would’ve been a tremendous pay cut to play with his friends.

As it turns out, it’s Durant and Irving who will take the necessary pay cuts to get their buddy paid in Brooklyn. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the two stars will now except deals for under the max so Jordan can get a four-year, $40 million deal from the Nets.