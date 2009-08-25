DeAngelo Hall Talkin’ Crazy About J.J. Redick

In case you didn’t know, DeAngelo Hall can ball. And for years, the Washington Redskins cornerback has bragged about the time when he won an AAU state title over J.J. Redick‘s squad. Dan Steinberg from D.C. Sports Bog caught with Hall who had some ridiculous things to say about that infamous matchup:
“I used to do J.J. Redick,” Hall said when discussing his amateur hoops career. “I used to give him that work.”
Come again?
“Kill him,” Hall explained.
“He was like the best player in the state,” Hall recalled. “He had averaged like 32 a game. I went for like 31, he had like 12….He was so easy [to guard]. You just deny him the ball. You know what I’m saying, he wasn’t quicker than me, more athletic than me. I don’t know why guys didn’t just do that the whole season, just deny him the ball. We went box and 1, that’s all we did, and I manned him up.”
Wow. Other than alerting the Pause Police after his first comment, Hall is definitely talkin’ crazy at a guy who played well for the Magic last season. While Redick isn’t on that level anymore as being “the man” like he was in high school and at Duke, he can certainly still get buckets.
While that was back in high school, Hall says that if they were to play today, “He couldn’t get by me. I don’t think he could score on me.”
What do you think?
Source: D.C. Sports Bog
That bum needs to worry about WRs getting by him and toasting that arse for 6 instead talking about JJ.
Nobody has ever claimed JJ could do much else outside of shooting. I can easily see Hall manning up Reddick. Its not like Hall is some bum from High School working in an office and out of shape thats coming at JJ through the net, this dude is in NFL game shape.
jj would eff him in his face
I’ll side with D. Hall on this one. D. Hall was crazy fast in HS, hell he’s fast now. Just can’t cover one on one like he says/thinks he can.
DeAngelo may actually be the fastest guy in the NFL, but JJ would end him
JJ deals with guys who are just as athletic as DeAngelo every single day. The “I don’t think he could score on me” thing is nonsense. Plus, Hall is listed at 5-10! The average guard in the NBA is what, 6-5?
JJ sucks. He still can’t dribble and he’s been in the L for 3-4 yrs. I know elementry school (Boys&Girls) with a better handle. Sure he can shoot, but you can’t get a shot off on someone that plays real defense if you can’t dribble. Again, JJ sucks
to quote a friend of mine, Dime you can have this quote
“He is as booty as all the p^ssy in prison”
deangelo would get torched for 30 nowadays
he can certainly still get buckets.
I just puked in my mouth
the guy sucks he isn’t a great shooter. if your form is good and your missing you’re not a great shooter therefore he is not a great shooter. he plays terrible D. if it wasn’t for his duke pedigree he would be out of the leauge.
he can be great in europe. but I don’t think they’ll go with white american players. don’t ask me why I just havn’t seen white americans do anything good in bball ANYWHERE.
Why is there an article about a journeyman NFLer commenting on a soon to be journeyman NBAer? Besides Hall gets paid to strictly play defense in the NFL & he isn’t good at that. So why should we believe he can switch sports & play better defense?
jj’s ability to easily shoot over the top of him gives hall no real chance at guarding him now. jj is what 6-4 and hall is 5-10 thats a big height difference. in hs they were probably close to same height.
cracks me up when someone says “no way he’ll score on me”..
IN BASKETBALL YOU CAN ALWAYS SCORE IF YOU ARE EVEN DECENT ON O.. But what Hall did is what more people seem to be forgetting about defense.. Ball denial is half the battle.. last week we was hoopin and i held my boy down just by keeping the ball out his hands.. Shit Kobe used to shut down Iverson like that when he could keep up with him..
but yeah a decent scorer should always get at least ONE bucket.. i aint NEVER been shut out..
I bet Hall is just infatuated with JJ … in due time, he’ll get over it and move on to another white shooter.
Wow..didn’t he get kicked off the Raiders!…the Raiders??? Young man needs to guard WRs like he “alledgely” guarded JJ.
Guess D.Hall only played defense in highschool hoops. This trash talking buster is now grasping at straws to get some media attention. One decent year in Atlanta and then his fall to journeyman began. Maybe the Redskins could just tell him it is a green basketball court to see if he can man up again. Buster.
He’s talking about what great defense he played on him, but he said they played a box-and-1. That doesn’t mean that Hall shut him down, it means that the team’s defensive game plan revolved around 1 player. Not that impressive to me.
D hall… an athlete with the brain size of a peanut. 1 person, no matter how much quicker or athletic, can’t deny a person from getting the ball the entire game unless the entire team focuses on 1 player. the other team will have screens and plays for their shooter to get their shots. D hall also talks about buckets… i remember a game in college where Stephen Curry scored 0 so i guess he got his ass handed down to him…
@ AB 40 … you haven’t seen white Americans do anything good in bball anywhere?
Ever heard of a country boy from French Lick named Larry Legend???
Hall is clearly on crack … in his box and 1 example of shutting him down JJ clearly never got the rock. If he has to match up Reddick 1 on 1 JJ will have the ball in his hands and he’ll torch him
#19 set it straight. Hall your steam played a box and 1 on him. If you were that good your team would have played him straight up.
For a team to even HAVE to play a box and 1 on you, you have to extra nice. People are judging JJ’s game based on his NBA career. I’m guessing D. Hall is trying to get some publicity or something. Cute.
Give me a break here. Dime must be grasping at straws if this is news to them b/c I live in DC and no one is talking about that or Hall for that matter. Dude got bounced from the Raiders (Nuff said) I remember pretty clearly JJ (even though i admit im a lakers fan) playing well in the finals and actually playing decent D on Kobe. He was giving 100% the entire time and playing pretty well. Also with Vince attracking wing defenders JJ should light it up this year with open looks.
@AB40
Really why do people like you exist? I asked God and am waiting for the answer. No whites good as basketball??? Don’t know about the rest of you but I find College BB way more entertaining then Pro. College guys play with heart and for pride and not a paycheck. It’s a TEAM game and can’t get enough of watching it. Every game means something. I see Morrisson, JJ, and Hansborough all have PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS recently. Guess they couldn’t ball. And for you to say you never see any good white players is insane! Bird means nothing to you huh? Pistol Pete was a nobody. Mchale with the greatest post game moves ever must have sucked. Bill Russell calling Bob Cousy the greatest team guard of all time means nothing. I seriously have to ask God why ignorant people like you get a chance to exist when some good people don’t.
JJ is the BUM.. He sucked it up at Duke and he’s sucking it up in the NBA.
Ive seen JJ’s Senior year state championship team DVD and he fucked up everybody. And in the state championship dudes just started fouling the shit out of him b/c they couldnt stop him.
Hall needs to make sure he’s still on a NFL roster in a couple of years they way he gets burned by good WRs.
aint hall on this 8th nfl team now? his sorry ass cant could people in his own sport
JJ can’t score if he can’t get the ball…
Dude won’t geet shit on a quick athletic rookie…
Redick wouldn’t need to “get by” him to score. He could just shoot the ball from 40 feet.
Look at JJ’s last NCAA tournament game… he got D’d up and that was that. He’s a great shooter, not a great scorer.
D HAll?..need to carry on getting killed on the field.
if jj reddick was a wideout he would score on him for sure
What Hall fails to mention that at the time Redick was 14 and Hall was 15 or 16. That was Redick’s first year in HS.
After that year Redick’s AAU team won the championship 3 years in a row. I notice that Hall doesn’t mention that.
Plus Hall a box in 1 means your team not just you were trying to stop Redick. Hall is just a fool.
Hall is an idiot.
Go Duke! Fuck unc!!