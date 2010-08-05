Dear Chicago: Please Bring Grandmama Back To The NBA

In case you didn’t hear, former NBA All-Star Larry Johnson is interested in being added to the Chicago Bulls’ coaching staff this season. Tom Thibodeau has connections with Johnson from their time today with the New York Knicks (Johnson as a player, Thibodeau as an assistant coach). Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald is reporting that Johnson’s only real competition for the spot is former Phoenix coach Terry Porter.
What do you think? Would you like to see LJ on the sidelines?
He deserves a spot somewhere.
The bulls should bring him on if he agrees to dress up like this for every game and practice. Coach Grandmama, lets do it.
I remember lovin this dude as a kid, but he changed after he got with the Knicks. Didn’t seem as fun lovin anymore. Plus the fact that he was hittin crunch time, off the backboard threes against the raptors during the playoffs didn’t help.
he gotta make them child support payments somehow.
PS
@ ARON–
Larry Johnson doesn’t ‘DESERVE’ to be somewhere.
How about him and Alonzo Mourning hitting up the UFC pay per view with none other than Jeff Van Gundy as the referee. That an automatic “must see”
Assistant LJ could teach Boozer, Noah, Taj Gibson and others Bulls big men a thing or two about getting tough inside. But then again they already have Kurt Thomas there…
He should play for the Celtics…
He had a serious back problem during his days as a Knick…That’s why he stopped dunking on cats developed a step back J,three point range (sorta) and pump faked his way to inside buckets.
Whatchu guys know about the episode of Family Matters with Grandmama???
Ran into LJ at a video game convention, I was like, “Yo! that’s Grandmama!” Real nice person, I hope he gets an opportunity. Dude is still cut too.
Great Knick captain. I miss seeing him in orange-n-blue.
LJ as an assistant? sure i’ll take that. although Terry Porter would be better for Derrick Rose. LJ could really teach Noah how to rebound in traffic and how to sit a dancing fool on his back-pockets the next time he comes down the lane. Grandmama and Krazy K (Kurt Thomas) in practice would be so gangsta.