Dear Chicago: Please Bring Grandmama Back To The NBA

In case you didn’t hear, former NBA All-Star Larry Johnson is interested in being added to the Chicago Bulls’ coaching staff this season. Tom Thibodeau has connections with Johnson from their time today with the New York Knicks (Johnson as a player, Thibodeau as an assistant coach). Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald is reporting that Johnson’s only real competition for the spot is former Phoenix coach Terry Porter.

What do you think? Would you like to see LJ on the sidelines?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.