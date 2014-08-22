Dedicated Damian Lillard Fan Inks His Idol (Pic)

We have some tattoos, and a few of them came while there was some bourbon in our blood stream, which you’re not supposed to do. Despite our predilection for permanent tattoos on our bodies, we don’t have any of our favorite NBA stars — there isn’t enough epidermis for that. That being said, one fan recently got a Damian Lillard tattoo, and Dame RT’d the work last night on Twitter.

This isn’t the first instance of a fan adding their favorite NBA player to their body for the rest of their lives. We’ve seen fans tattoo their bodies with Kobe Bryant on their leg, a Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman triumvirate that’s pretty epic as a back tattoo, and one fanatic who put LeBron James on their back.

One delirious Charlie Villanueva fan (seriously) has not one, but two tats of the former UCONN great. With the Kevin Love trade to Cleveland being becoming official tomorrow, one Cavs fan can make his henna temporary tattoo permanent, as long as Love gets permission from Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond to wear his retired No. 42 Cavs jersey.

Still, it’s pretty awesome this Damian Lillard fan got his leg ink of Dame retweeted by the Blazers all-star last night.

If you had to, which player would you tattoo to your body?

