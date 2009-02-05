Dee and Ricky x No Mas Starter Bag

02.05.09
Dee and Ricky x No Mas

Not sure if you guys outside of New York know who Dee and Ricky are, but the two twins from Staten Island, New York are big on the artsy-fashion scene here in NY. Have you seen those lego pendants and belt buckles celebs like Kanye West and Marc Jacobs wear? Well they designed them

Their newest creation is a collaboration is with sports inspired clothing company No Mas. Dee and Ricky have taken the old vintage Starter jackets we all grew up rockin’ (well if you’re born before 1985) and flipped it into a duffle bag.

Its kind of cool to see those Starter jackets again. I don’t know if I would personally rock one of these but I would think it was cool if I saw a cat with a Knicks bag. These bags run for $300 bucks and are available at nomas-nyc.com.

Would You Rock This Bag?

