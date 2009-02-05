Dee and Ricky x No Mas Starter Bag

Not sure if you guys outside of New York know who Dee and Ricky are, but the two twins from Staten Island, New York are big on the artsy-fashion scene here in NY. Have you seen those lego pendants and belt buckles celebs like Kanye West and Marc Jacobs wear? Well they designed them
Their newest creation is a collaboration is with sports inspired clothing company No Mas. Dee and Ricky have taken the old vintage Starter jackets we all grew up rockin’ (well if you’re born before 1985) and flipped it into a duffle bag.
Its kind of cool to see those Starter jackets again. I don’t know if I would personally rock one of these but I would think it was cool if I saw a cat with a Knicks bag. These bags run for $300 bucks and are available at nomas-nyc.com.
Would You Rock This Bag?
The word is designed
$10 bag + $10 jacket = $300?
Nooooooo mas.
The price is a bit steep especially because the Starter jacket they were made with only cost about 20 something.
Starter jackets are legendary!
@Dime : Shoulda made it at least look like the jacket was a component. Could have been fly to turn the jacket into a backpack with some minor mods and sewing the sleeves up.
Then again, not everything from 88-93 is worth bringing back (see: Z Cavaricci and Kani Jeans).
Only thing starter about this is these guys trying to fuck starter their bank accounts via cashing in on people’s nostalgic feelings.
How many pounds of herb can it hold? I doubt this would be any good to transport large amounts cross country.
It could hold a few P’s at least
What do you think Corey Blount was using?
i got cross colour gear to sell lolololololo
300$ the jeans lmao
sucks.
what next?…bring back carhart and cross colours?
Great Idea but way to high!
300 dollars?
Cats was getting shot for those back in the day too wasn’t they (the jackets)?
Hope they don’t do anything with Members only Jackets.