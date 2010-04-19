Defending Champs

The Lakers are still the smart bet to defend their championship, but we’re also not counting out the Thunder in their first-round series. But if OKC is really going to pull a ’94 Nuggets job and win as an 8th seed, they may need to actually reanimate Dikembe Mutombo in his prime … The front line was the key to L.A.’s Game 1 win: Pau Gasol put up 19 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Andrew Bynum went for 13 points, 12 boards and 4 blocks. And Lamar Odom didn’t even do much in this game. OKC can only counter with Nick Collison (not skilled enough), Serge Ibaka (too young) and Nenad Krstic, who is what we thought he was … Tough game for each of the marquee superstars: Kobe had a quiet 21 points (6-19 FG), while Kevin Durant scored 24 on just 7-of-24 from the field. Maybe he was just nervous or caught up in his first playoff game, but KD couldn’t get anything going until it was too late. Ron Artest and his blond dye job went bully-mode on KD, while Phil Jackson also threw Odom, Bynum, Gasol and Kobe at Durant here and there. Nothing really materialized from the hype earlier in the week about Durant getting babied by the refs; one time Jordan Farmar tried to cut off Durant in transition and got whistled for the foul, and the court mics picked up Farmar complaining, “Damn, let me get there, man!” … Russell Westbrook (23 pts) might as well have been playing in the Rookie Challenge all over again. He murked Derek Fisher, driving left and finishing with his right hand over and over and over again. But Westbrook will have to be more aggressive as the series goes on. Unless L.A. sticks Kobe on him, Westbrook can go right by anyone on their roster at will, and if nobody else is going to manufacture points it’ll have to be Westbrook … Speaking of Durant’s supporting cast stepping up, somebody should tell Jeff Green that the playoffs have started … It was two misses and one buzzer-beater off the mark, but otherwise Dirk Nowitzki re-enacted the famous Christian Laettner Duke/Kentucky game during Dallas’ win over San Antonio. Putting up 36 points, Dirk went 12-of-14 from the field and 12-of-12 at the line, and it seemed everything was either a jumper or an and-one jumper. Everybody in black took their turn with Dirk — Matt Bonner, Keith Bogans, Richard Jefferson, Antonio McDyess, Alvin Robertson — and every one of them got buckets … The Spurs were actually ahead midway through the third quarter before Dirk went on a 7-0 run by himself, and after San Antonio’s attempt at Hack-a-Dampier failed to produce bricks, Dallas stretched the lead to double digits early in the fourth quarter … George Hill started over Tony Parker, but he was ineffective in the first half and barely played in the second. That’s probably the end of that experiment …
They say it’s not really the playoffs until a road team wins. Or something like that. Anyway, we are now officially into the postseason because the Blazers knocked off the Suns on the road last night. With Brandon Roy out the lineup, almost everybody (including us) figured this would be a cakewalk for Phoenix, but apparently the Suns can’t stop Portland guards no matter who’s wearing the uniform. Andre Miller scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, while Jerryd Bayless had 10 of his 18 in the fourth … Miller’s three with 4:30 to go put the Blazers up for good. Jason Richardson knocked down a triple to bring Phoenix within three with 12 seconds left, and after Bayless missed two at the line, they had one last shot. Nash (25 pts, 9 asts) got off a deep three that was kind of rushed and fell way short. Not sure who it was (maybe Kenny Smith), but one of the TNT studio guys muttered under his breath, “He makes that 8 out of 10 times.” Really? A 30-footer over two defenders? Nash is dope, we’re not hating on him, but let’s not go too far … Magic/Bobcats was Sunday’s version of the Hawks/Bucks game. With Jameer Nelson (32 pts, 6 asts) watching everything he threw up go through the net, Orlando was up by as much as 22 despite Dwight Howard being taken out of the game offensively. But Charlotte rallied late, getting as close as five points in the fourth quarter before a dunk by Dwight and a circus shot three by Mickael Pietrus — he was basically riding his defender piggy-back but threw the ball in anyway — ended the threat … Dwight (5 pts, 7 rebs, 9 blks) pushed, scrapped, elbowed and fought with Tyson Chandler, Theo Ratliff and Nazr Mohammed, as Charlotte is clearly going with the “Poke a Grizzly Bear with a Sharp Stick” strategy. No PT for Alexis Ajinca, though; he might have been snapped in half … Speaking of guys getting aggravated, Kevin Garnett got suspended for Game 2 of Celtics/Heat. This would be a huge loss for Boston even if KG hadn’t been the MVP of the Game 1. And somewhere, Anthony Peeler is smirking … We’re out like Big Ticket …
spurs where getting FUKKED by the refs. the spurs shot a higher % in every cat, AND took had more fg attempts BUT the mavs took 20 MORE ft then the spurs. the officiating crew was the team that beat the spurs last night not the mavs. and yes the spurs hacked a damp like 2-3 times not like they did it all night. lets put it in phil jackson terms: the mavs where getting those superstar calls all night.
Why are analayst comparing the Lakers play against the Thunder versus the Cavs play against the Bulls?
Lakers are playing a 50-win 8th seed!
Cavs are playing a 39-win 8th seed!
Big difference.
Laker’s have a much more difficult path.
Agree with rangerjohn… Spurs were getting the biz from the refs. You know when Timmy gets upset about no-calls that something is up. Not to mention the weak ‘fouls’ that were called (how about that off-ball ‘foul’ on Dirk?)
Gonna have to agree with rangerjohn here. After the first half Spurs were shooting 57% but only had 3 FT shots. All the calls went Mavs (Dirk’s) way. But then I saw Bennett Salvatore… and knew why the FT game was so lopsided.
And how about them Blazers! And how about them Blazers giving every chance for the Suns to comeback. Camby is getting messed with today, I’m sure.
man ive said it before and ill say it again… the suns might run one of the greatest Offenses ever seen in bball because of Nash.. but his limitations on defense are the reasons why theyll never win postseason… such a liability gets magnified in postseason play… same ish year in year out… why do i even bother supporting Phoenix… for followers of Soccer they are like Arsenal, pretty Offense but no defense or killer instinct …………………………………………………………………………………………………
U guys r probably right about the free throws, but I think it will get reversed in game 2 or in SA at the latest. sucks that it cant be a good reffed game, but whatever.
but still a big LOL @ “You know when Timmy gets upset about no-calls that something is up.”
U r kidding right?
no mention of VC laying a titanic-sized egg in game 1? I hate to rub it in but still…
captain jack coming back from the knee injury and getting his team back into the game was nice. that is gona be an interesting series..
rafa,
yeah i can only HOPE the refs go the other way, or better yet balance things out. had the refing been even balanced the spurs would have won by 5-10 points. the mavs HAVE to be nervous, game one on their floor, the spurs turn the ball over way to much, AND the refs in their pocket and they barely scrape by with the win….. makes a spurs fan proud of the game even though they didnt play all that well.
charlotte COULD beat the magic.
LA is going to kill the thunder this year but the thunder are legit.
The Cavs did kill the bulls BUT they looked old in half 2. And Rose ate up anybody they had. If noah or brad act tuff for 20 minutes they could win at least 2.
Spurs mavs goes to 7 games.But for real Mavs blasted them last night.
Suns will win because they got depth then get ate in second round.
If miami beats Celts (unlikely) Wade stays in dade county.
WTF? Dirk plays (one of) the best basketball in his career and somehow he still ends up being in the same paragraph with a certified asshole (Laettner) and a proven sex offender (Alvin Robertson)…?
How bad is Captain Jack hurt? Once he was taken out of the game in the 4th, he didn’t return the rest of the game. The Bobcats probably could have pulled off the win if Jackson was in the lineup instead of Augustine or Hughes.
-why is shannon not playing westbrook? to me, thats the best option on defense against westbrook..same body type and athleticism
-if j smoove developes his jumper, works on his passing and ball handling, i absolutely believe he can be a franchise type player or at the least an amazing 2nd option
-if we see a laker/mav west finals, the dirk/pau matchup will be GREAT to watch
-is it me or do the cavs potentially have the easiest first two rounds of any team?
-wade needs help stat..something..anything..where’s zo? i know antoine walker could use the $$..haha its that bad for the heat..
-q rich calling pp and kg actresses was hilarious haha
-richard jefferson is garbage..like 3 day old garbage..he needs to sign over half his contract to kidd..as do several other players.
-kidds going to take the 3rd most assists in the playoffs this post season and he’ll stop there..no way is he catching stockton or magic
-rose is going to be a top 10 player next year..that kids got way too many skills and he can finish better than any pg in the league
-the magic are deeper than the cavs..i mean they have brandon bass tucked away as a 12th man..way too deep of a team
-there is absolutely no one on utah that can even consider trying to stop melo..hes averaging 40 this series
-if artest keeps that d the way it is, i think all the analysts need to analyze their knowledge of the game before speaking
-LAKERS WILL REPEAT
Dwight Howard will never be League MVP because he can so easily be taken out of a game offensively. Yeah he may dominate on D and rebounding but this is an offensive loving league. And let’s face it, if Dwight hasn’t found out how to dominate offensively by now, he never will.
Spurs fans right on cue. I will love hearing them get eliminated early again.
During the offseason, Amare needs to teach Dwight offense and Dwight should teach Amare defense. Everybody wins!
Good to see the win. Dwight cold on offense, but transformed into defensive specialist mode and still affected the game. Meer getting buckets, I like that. Gotta give props to the ‘Cats though. They kept ballin til the end.
KG suspended? You’re team is as old as shit, people are jumping off your bandwagon, you’re best layer is a guard that can’t shoot, and KG still found a way to make it all worse. Damn.
Dwight wasn’t hurt?
I wasn’t near a tv, so I was updating box scores on my phone…seen him stop at like 5pts and thought he got hurt in the first quarter.
DRose is a straight out beast, probably best point guard in the East right now.
Boston is so fucking annoying. KG is such a douche bag now, it’s unbelievable. HE is going to complain about someone talking shit to one of his teammates? His excuse over getting crazy and elbowing people is because they were talking shit to his teammate? That is ALL he does, is talk. He won’t shut the fuck up, he’ll be talking shit from his hotel room during game 2. By his logic, it would be great if someone walked up and elbowed him a few times everytime he opened his stupid yap, which means he’d be eating more elbows than an MMA fighter. Holy fuck he is a douche bag.
In regards to the small exchange over the weekend: What is one SKILL that Andy Valgina actually has? Pertaining to basketball, I’m sure he can suck a mean cock, how else can he straight out steal 50 million? You didn’t really list of any skills he has, but you say he’s a skilled player. I don’t think he does anything other than hustle better than anyone else in the league. He is probably one of the least talented players in the league when it comes to basketball skills.
Hmm skills? Hmmmm….
He has nice positioning. He knows where he should place himself in the court in a given set play. That’s why he gets those garbage rebounds. That’s why Bron usually finds him under the basket for an easy dunk.
He runs the floor well. You seldom see big men that gives effort in running the floor. But he does. He’s there to tip in a missed fastbreak layup, he’s there to be an option in a fastbreak. In defense, he also runs the floor, getting those charging skills.
He rebounds well. He knows how to box out. He gives effort in actually trying to get the ball for his team.
If you play ball, you should know that these skills are important especially in a team game with a set offense. Basically, Andy V’s skills are about ensuring that his teams gets valuable possessions. More possesions, more opportunities to create a good plays. Creating good plays, means more chances to score. More chance to score, means more chances to win. More chances to win = the fucking heart of basketball and every sport there is.
Do you play ball? If yes, I’m sure you’ll get it. If no, and you’re expecting ‘dunking skills, blocking skills, highlight play skills’ I’m sorry I can’t help you. Just go to youtube and type Gerald Green, the most ‘skllful’ player in the world.
I mean you guys really think the Thunder are going to do this?? I cant believe there was even a pass the mic on that lol..
Artest did what he was SUPPOSED to do yesterday.. this is a warm up for him.. want to see the big fish series with Melo or Bron.. thats where he’ll earn his paycheck..
Kobe still buildin houses today?? man was brickalicious yesterday..
And the officiating surely did ruin that Spurs game.. Seems like Dallas always gets the favorable calls when they go up against SA lately.. dont even get me started on that 06 series.. its annoying to watch Dirk trip on his feet and get foul calls..
But of course yall still say ‘he FLOPS’. And yes he does. But that still means they get possession of the ball right? They still win.
you basically just said what control said..he gives effort..which means he hustles..
still didn’t point out actual skills besides that..
running the floor on offense and defense isnt a skill..its hustle..
Ok so my coach of 5 years has been teaching me the wrong stuff eh? I dunno how you define skills, but if you really play ball, in a team setting, you’ll know how important is someone who can give your team possessions. And V is the perfect example of that. I used to have a guy like that in my team, and he’ll get like 5-6 rebounds, but we’ll pick him over my starting pf (15-5 in the last summer run) because he gives us the BALL. Simple as that.
Daamn, I guess there’s no use in explainin when these cats seems like 3on3 ‘I GOT THIS’ type ballers. Damn.
Thunder played will except for Durant, and they were in that game and didn’t go away, sticking to losing again to LA but winning 2 in OK.
Amare was talking about how expensive he was getting each day, guess what, he just got cheaper. Didn’t box out Aldridge and let him come him and get that offensive tap which was huge near the end of the game. Didn’t dominate like the real MAX players: Melo, Dirk, and Lebron, just don’t see him being that guy that will carry your team.
Yeah, you basically said that he hustles a lot. Honestly, I would rather have a guy who hustles a lot, but has some skills too, instead of a guy who hustles a lot, but sucks at basketball in general.
Obviously you know I know basketball enough to know I know the difference. Valgina has HORRIBLE hands, has extreme difficulty catching a pass. He is a horrible shooter, he doesn’t have a developed post game, he literally has no other way to get the ball into the basket other than an open dunk, or open put back. You say he knows where to be when LeBron draws his defender, but that isn’t even a skill either. Valgina’s defender is usually going to be the help defender because Valgina has ZERO offensive skills. Of course he’s going to be in the right position to get an open pass, his guy isn’t there to guard him so wherever he is is the right position! You are wrong about him being good at boxing out, he isn’t really that strong, quick or intelligent…he just hustles a lot and gets ignored a lot, which gives him the opportunity to get the occasional rebound.
I’m not saying he Valgina doesn’t bring anything to the court, all I’m saying is he is pretty much garbage, and doesn’t bring anything that 100 other guys couldn’t if put in his position. You were talking like he is an amazing player, or had some sort of special skill, or something like that. All of that is just crazy and reckless talk.
Yeah I felt like the Nash shot was a bad shot, I thought he was looking for a screen or something from Channing Frye and imagined that was what they were arguing about after the fact.
You know how hard it is to land an NBA deal? It’s harder than wining the lottery. That’s a fact. How many lotteries have you won? My point: I’ll wait when you’re in the NBA, then you can call Varejao useless.
‘Of course he’s going to be in the right position to get an open pass, his guy isn’t there to guard him so wherever he is is the right position!’
Dammit. In a league of the best players in the game, with specific defensive schemes, where 1 or 2 assistant coaches will scream your assignment in the court, Andy sure is fucking lucky that everytime he scores is because his guy is just not paying attention. It’s not like his guy is a professional baller who out of millions who actually aspired to be in the NBA is actually an NBA player. Of course, he’ll just forget Varejao because it’s not like the best league in the game. You know it’s just pick up where you’ll allowed to lay off your man.
‘You are wrong about him being good at boxing out, he isn’t really that strong, quick or intelligent…he just hustles a lot and gets ignored a lot, which gives him the opportunity to get the occasional rebound.’
This seriously made me LOL. Really??? In a league, where teams have 4-5 drills devoted specifically to boxing out? In a league, where 7 footers have a special diet regimen and strength training for their upper body to box out more effectively? In a league where even the worst centers can get 25 in whatever rec league you know?It’s just Andy’s hustle that he can beat those guys in rebounding? REALLY???
And again, he’s just being ‘ignored’! HAHAHAHAHA!!! Just like pickup, he’s defender is just ignoring him! It’s not like it’s a PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE or something.
Charlotte will beat the Magic!
@ 30: They surely would! Go Bobcats!!!!!!!!
So you are basically saying that a person’s opinion is useless until they get into the NBA? What is the point of ANY of us talking here then? I doubt there are many guys posting here, writing articles here, and maybe even reading here who have held, or currently hold an NBA contract.
You are right about all of those heavy and intense plans that NBA coaches have, and the level of execution the players on the court are capable of. And I bet you that every single one of those scouting reports say “if LeBron James is driving towards the rim, whoever is on Valgina will collapse and double on James”. You know why? Because Valgina fucking SUCKS, and other teams know it. You think NBA teams are planning on how they can stop Valgina? They don’t give a fuck about him offensively. Since you know so much about basketball, I don’t have to remind you that boxing out starts the moment the ball is shot, if not before. Since almost every team doubles LeBron, and since the help defender has to be strong enough to make a difference to LeBron, it has to be the powerforward…which means Valgina is getting those free looks at rebounds which his amazing hustling ability is taking full advantage of.
Bottomline is this: Sure Valgina is an amazing player compared to your fucking rec leagues, but compared to the other players who are in the best league in the world, he fucking sucks and is garbage. Is there a powerfoward in the league who wouldn’t bring more to Cleveland if they were exchanged straight out with Valgina? Maybe Glenn Davis? Other than that, you can name almost any PF and they’d be able to bring as much or more to the team than Valgina…
The 1st weekend’s in the bag…
Andy has skills, Control. You’re wrong.
MELO is ballin’ on a whole ‘nother other level.
So is JAMEER.
OKC doesn’t have a chance against the Show.
‘BROOK was MURDERING Fish.
Just like ROSE was DESTROYING Mo and Delonte.
Artest hair cut gots to go.
If Andre and Jarryd keep it up, Suns going home in 6.
BUCKS can’t compete with the HAWKS.
SERIOUSLY…I LOVE KG.
He’s like Mel from Baby Boy with these n***as.
Ol’ Head with a chip on his shoulder.
Likes to take on the weaker but barks at anyone.
That’s the key to KG…he’ll talk his s*** to anyone and he’ll only back down IF the dude seems
1-more hood than him or
2-looks like he can whoop some serious azz
Damn let’s just put this petty conversation to rest.
My bottomline: Andy V is a valuable player and tends to be scoffed at by casual fans because of his antics. But if I’m a coach, I want him on my team.
I get your point. Let’s just fucking enjoy the playoffs, hate on KG, and give each other a bro hug.
I can concede to that. We don’t need to hug it out though, some dap is aight. Anything to keep my Celtics hate fresh is good with me…
“Is there a powerfoward in the league who wouldn’t bring more to Cleveland if they were exchanged straight out with Valgina? Maybe Glenn Davis?”
nah man- make the exchange with Yi and Varejao will start lookin like Karl Malone…
i agree more with qq on this one… varejeo is a skilled player and has actually improved quite a bit in the last 2 yrs. but he’s not worth $50M…
why does artest look like he is the leader of the Golden Lords from meteor man?
i wouldnt mind havin varejao on my team over a bunch of pfs that are pure stats and fuck up the team game.
So who owns the uglier jumper, Joakim or Verajao?
The Spurs need George Hill to get healthy!!