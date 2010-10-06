Defending the best High School point guard of the 2000’s

Earlier this week, High School Hoop’s Jason Jordan ranked the Top 10 prep point guards of the last decade. And while nobody seemed to disagree with the selections of Chris Paul, Ray Felton or Brandon Jennings, among others, there was a lot of contention over the fact that Sebastian Telfair didn’t crack the Top 10.

Even if you weren’t in New York City between 2000 and 2004, you knew about Telfair. It’s nothing new for NYC players to be over-hyped by media and fans, but Telfair deserved the attention during his time. He was on national magazine covers, he had documentaries made about his life, he had books written about him. He was so good at Lincoln H.S. (Brooklyn, NY) that he made it appear possible that a 6-foot (probably shorter) point guard could jump straight from the preps to the NBA. And he was drafted in the Lottery in ’04, complete with an eight-figure sneaker contract. While Bassy’s pro career hasn’t gone too well, you can’t deny his greatness as a high school player. At the same time, everybody else on the HSH Top 10 was great, too.

Over on HSH, Casey Mack defends Telfair and argues for his spot among the Top 10 point guards of the decade. In fact, he says you could make a case for Bassy as the greatest high school PG of all-time. Read the whole column and tell us who makes up your list.