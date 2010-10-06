Defending the best High School point guard of the 2000’s

Earlier this week, High School Hoop’s Jason Jordan ranked the Top 10 prep point guards of the last decade. And while nobody seemed to disagree with the selections of Chris Paul, Ray Felton or Brandon Jennings, among others, there was a lot of contention over the fact that Sebastian Telfair didn’t crack the Top 10.
Even if you weren’t in New York City between 2000 and 2004, you knew about Telfair. It’s nothing new for NYC players to be over-hyped by media and fans, but Telfair deserved the attention during his time. He was on national magazine covers, he had documentaries made about his life, he had books written about him. He was so good at Lincoln H.S. (Brooklyn, NY) that he made it appear possible that a 6-foot (probably shorter) point guard could jump straight from the preps to the NBA. And he was drafted in the Lottery in ’04, complete with an eight-figure sneaker contract. While Bassy’s pro career hasn’t gone too well, you can’t deny his greatness as a high school player. At the same time, everybody else on the HSH Top 10 was great, too.
Over on HSH, Casey Mack defends Telfair and argues for his spot among the Top 10 point guards of the decade. In fact, he says you could make a case for Bassy as the greatest high school PG of all-time. Read the whole column and tell us who makes up your list.
shoulda gone to college.
Dajuan Wagner better not have been in the 2000’s. If he was he should be number 1 on the list. HANDS DOWN.
Just found out he did play in 2000, so their list shouldn’t be taken serious. He averaged 42.5 points per game his senior year; scored well over 3000 points. How can he be left of the list?
Maybe the fact that Wagner isn’t a PG?
was dajuan a pg or sg? as much as he shot i assumed it was sg, but he was short.
dajuan was a short, bulky 2-guard… never was considered as a PG anyways…
…and… damn filthy passing by bassy in his HS clips right there… man, some of those passes are indeed needle-threading shit…
bassy was nice, scratching my head that he didn’t even make the list… did Duke’s Jay Williams play in the 2000’s?
Corey Fisher was sick in High School. Check his stats. Kyrie Irving before he was known. That’s his young fella. St Patrick’s always churns something out. That kid mike kyabungo from Canada is kind of sick too. I loved watching Omar Cook,Andre Barrett,& Tyliek Brown play. Darryl Showtime Hill tore down vegas with Felton,Roberson,Jarret Jack,Boobie Gibson. Won the chip something light. Rankings can be so off sometimes. It’s one person’s opinions. Definitely not facts.
I also still wished Brandon Jennings would have went to Arizona with Chase Budinger & Jordan Hill. He would have been a top 3 pick. Dude is RETARTED. Skiles let him loose. You won’t be sorry.
Elijah Ingrham was also stupid in high school. Not sure he falls in line with date above.
Bassy is still good enough to be a starting point guard in this league. I wish he was on the Lakers instead of Marvin the Marshian Steve Blake. How people think Chris Duhon is better than Bassy kills me.
TJ Ford should get a chance to play for a team that needs him. He’s still also a top 15 PG in this league. Better than our sorry Raymond Felton. A lot of these dudes like Ray & Lebron didn’t play against any competition. There stats are bloated. Also playing varsity since 7th grade isn’t impressive. It means your school or state sucks.
@eyes – are you serious about Bassy over Blake?! Man, stop reminiscing and watch current NBA games. Your boy stopped imporving his first (and best) year and really hasn’t done anything else. He got his money though, so oh well.
I’ve been defending him for a long time now but you can see how the rest of his career pans out. Solid back up change of pace PG. You’re going to get 40ish% fg, solid a/to ratio and pesky defence.