Defense and Dirk carries Dallas to Defining Decision over D-Will

Defense wins championships, and frankly, that’s why Dirk Nowitzki is in danger of retiring as one of the greatest NBA players to never win a ring. Or maybe not. Breaking from their usual M.O. of too many long jumpers and crunch-time flops, this season the Mavs have been arguably the best team in the League because they have arguably the best defense in the League. Last night in Utah, the Mavs suffocated Deron Williams (12 pts, 7 asts, 4-13 FG) and the Jazz (39.2% FG) to snap the home team’s seven-game win streak … In addition to an 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter, Dallas won with their zone defense, seemingly getting their hands on every pass and creating fast-break buckets. Even Dirk (26 pts) scored in transition when he somehow ran past multiple defenders like they were the ones moving in slow-motion for a change. The ESPN announcers were calling it a “lackluster” effort from Utah, and Jerry Sloan also called his squad out for their lack of energy … Forget LeBron in Cleveland — last night we saw another highly-anticipated homecoming when Brian Scalabrine returned to Boston as a member of the Bulls. We’d heard something about the Celtics planning to unveil a bronze sculpture of the butt-print Scal left on their bench, but it never materialized … If you hadn’t noticed, Boston has kind of owned Chicago ever since Game 7 of that famous playoff series in ’09, and this time was no different. Rajon Rondo dished it (19 asts) and Kevin Garnett (20 pts, 17 rebs) finished it as the Celts won big. Scal played one minute, and the crowd booed when the ref called a foul on him … We know it’s just two games in, but Carlos Boozer needs to get his ish together. His Bulls debut was ugly all the way around during that embarrassing loss to Orlando, and last night Boozer had 12 points and just 2 rebounds while helping KG look like the ’04 version of himself. If this keeps up, the Chicago crowd will be booing their power forward while he’s pretending they’re saying “Booz” … Unintentional comedy from Jeff Van Gundy during the broadcast: He said Shaq should be given strong consideration for an All-Star spot. Yeah, and so should Anderson Varejao. And that might not have been the most outrageous All-Star shout-out of the night. Right after the Suns beat Indiana behind Jason Richardson‘s 21 points, Phoenix announcer Eddie Johnson said J-Rich “is a lock” for the All-Star Game. Chill, homie …