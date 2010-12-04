Defense and Dirk carries Dallas to Defining Decision over D-Will

Defense wins championships, and frankly, that’s why Dirk Nowitzki is in danger of retiring as one of the greatest NBA players to never win a ring. Or maybe not. Breaking from their usual M.O. of too many long jumpers and crunch-time flops, this season the Mavs have been arguably the best team in the League because they have arguably the best defense in the League. Last night in Utah, the Mavs suffocated Deron Williams (12 pts, 7 asts, 4-13 FG) and the Jazz (39.2% FG) to snap the home team’s seven-game win streak … In addition to an 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter, Dallas won with their zone defense, seemingly getting their hands on every pass and creating fast-break buckets. Even Dirk (26 pts) scored in transition when he somehow ran past multiple defenders like they were the ones moving in slow-motion for a change. The ESPN announcers were calling it a “lackluster” effort from Utah, and Jerry Sloan also called his squad out for their lack of energy … Forget LeBron in Cleveland — last night we saw another highly-anticipated homecoming when Brian Scalabrine returned to Boston as a member of the Bulls. We’d heard something about the Celtics planning to unveil a bronze sculpture of the butt-print Scal left on their bench, but it never materialized … If you hadn’t noticed, Boston has kind of owned Chicago ever since Game 7 of that famous playoff series in ’09, and this time was no different. Rajon Rondo dished it (19 asts) and Kevin Garnett (20 pts, 17 rebs) finished it as the Celts won big. Scal played one minute, and the crowd booed when the ref called a foul on him … We know it’s just two games in, but Carlos Boozer needs to get his ish together. His Bulls debut was ugly all the way around during that embarrassing loss to Orlando, and last night Boozer had 12 points and just 2 rebounds while helping KG look like the ’04 version of himself. If this keeps up, the Chicago crowd will be booing their power forward while he’s pretending they’re saying “Booz” … Unintentional comedy from Jeff Van Gundy during the broadcast: He said Shaq should be given strong consideration for an All-Star spot. Yeah, and so should Anderson Varejao. And that might not have been the most outrageous All-Star shout-out of the night. Right after the Suns beat Indiana behind Jason Richardson‘s 21 points, Phoenix announcer Eddie Johnson said J-Rich “is a lock” for the All-Star Game. Chill, homie …
First
Boston best team in the league
Second
Mavs best team in the league
What do ya hate, Brian Scalabrine so much?
@ BRUCE
I think the real question here is why is Scalabrine still in the NBA?
Glad to see my Lakes got off that L’ streak, idk what that was all about but hopefully its fixed now. we seriously need Andrew nd Ratliff back tho
have been reading dime for the last 7 years now and used to load the articles on blackberry before heading to the tube, obviously doesn’t work now with the 2-pager. why the change?
monty williams did the same thing vs san antoni. I don’t know why.
boston chicago was a nice game. Rose obviously has problems with rondo guarding him and noah is a buster. KG putting up stats like it’s 04
At least they’re paying attention to him
@DIME
Ooh, Oooh, Oohh DIME.
Yo! You gotta show the clip where Rondo Shook/Crossed Rose out of his shoes with 7:11 to go in the third quarter near the corner of the court last night.
Yo, Yo that shit was funny DIME. You need to show that clip. Yo Rondo shook Rose out the Camera, left him standing by himself and laid the ball up nice!
You need to also show the clip (I think it was the 3rd quarter also) where Rondo chased Rose down from behind on a fastbreak and stripped him near the side line).
Yo, Yo Dime that shit was funny. Rondo just ran Rose down and ripped him. You got put that up as a demonstration on not to give up on a play and how you can impact a play if you don’t give up, etc.
Like someone here always says, “Yo you gotta show that clip to. Yo it was funny!”
Note: In the decisive 3rd quarter, where the Celtics expanded their all game lead again (on a 17-2 run and then some) and never looked back; Rondo scored 11 points, had 6 assist and 2 steals in the decisive quarter.
Rose was a non-factor the entire game and Rondo gave him fits defensively. But Rose couldn’t control or keep Rondo out of the paint (12 pts on 6/11 shooting, 19 assist, 6 rebs, 3 steals, 3 turnovers by Rondo vs Rose 20pts on 7/17 shooting, 8 assist, 3 reb, 0 steals, 4 turnovers by Rose).
Ooh, Oooh, Oooh
yo. awful post N.U.T.S.A.C. – yo
Spurs are playing well and are still leading the league. New Orleans just lost at home to the Knicks and someone here is happy the Lakers beat Sacramento….then thinks Theo Ratliff would really help the team. that shit is funny.
I wonder if Matt Barnes fakes throwing the ball in Kobe’s face during practice.
what’s with the J-rich hate? apart from Kobe as starter, only manu and monta have been performing (dominating offensively) on the same level (no disrespect to gordon and k-mart II , but they’re on 4 and 6 win teams) he has more threes than anyone in the league on 48% shooting, and 50% from the floor….I’m not his biggest fan, but lets be realistic…
Do you guys ever get tired of hyping up the Mavs early in the season, only to see them flame out ever….single…..year?
Rondo stays abusing Rose. Bulls fans where is your MVP now, hahaha. You guys are barely over .500
my bulls got owned last night but I def appreciate scalabrine’s professionalism while he was on the bench …no laughing, no smiling, no joking while his team was getting the business amidst the “scal-a-brine!!!” chants
The fact that Scals is still on the team irks the hell outta me. And yes SAC rondo crossed rose pretty good (using a screen i think) but i guess he’s bound to get him back sometimes. Of course Rose cruised by Rondo ALL NIGHT long but you must have missed that. Or Rondo shooting bricks when he didnt get a layup. Good floor game from Rondo. The guy has incredible defensive instincts, esp when it comes to help D or when he doubles down on a big. Offensively he literally STANDS AT THE TOP OF THE KEY as his 4 teammates run off screens and he hits them with a pass for the ast. Nothing wrong with that either, thats how basketball should be played. The celtics have the makeup of a convientional team(so do the Spurs, Magic and Lakers) that have incredible discipline when executing plays. Should be some great playoff games with those teams.
The real question bout Scal is ‘What amount of perseverance would it take to NOT hate Scalabrine’?
Great great article on Basketbawful on Bron. The best thing about Basketbawful (and I know yall heard it cause I can see tons of content here directly copied from that site) is that you NEVER feel that they’re taking sides. It just so awesomely neutral (in their twisted, deadpan humor, of course). That article is really bout the fan’s hate on his return, but even with that, thety don’t forget to mention how he dominated the game and got all kinds of records in the process.
[basketbawful.blogspot.com] (Juts scroll down a little bit for the exact article).
For those who doesn’t want neutral, proceed in licking Lebron James’ ass.
the biggest proof of Rondos court vision is the rebound-touch pass to shaq under the basket. i think it came so quick that shaq was even surprised
its safe to say that Rondo is a straight general on the court and directs his team with precise execution. You dont see many young pgs take pride in directing the team on the court these days…like rondo, nash, cp3 and d-will do. four best true PGS in the game. D-Rose and Westbrook are def not true pgs….but it works for them
Oh and someone should explain to Noah that if u call out a great player like KG then u have to be ready to back that up on the court. You cant let him put up 20-20s AND lose the game! —-@DIME, Boozers first two games back were vs ORL and BOS so we in the Chi are hoping it was just bad timing on the comeback. And as much as i hate Booz, he did do some good things, he just couldnt hit a jumpes for ish. They all were short which means he doest have his legs(which is odd since his legs werent hurt) and his timing was off.
The Knicks have won 8 of their last 9 games, not had the toughest competition but it looks like the team is getting its shit together. With some winnable games ahead they could get themselves nicely above .500 before a tough stretch to close the month.
Hawks/Philly very small crowd definitely was disappointing for a Friday night–usually Friday and Saturday nights are rocking no matter who the opponent. (I had trouble basically giving away an extra pair of nice seats in the 2nd tier I had.) And actually not a whole lot of SC or Auburn fans there or running around downtown, compared to when the Gators and Alabama are in SEC championship. Surprising–maybe a lot of daytrippers today for the game.
But end of game certainly was exciting for the Hawks fans. (Dime guys must have been in the upper tier smoking weed and not paying attention.) Real weak effort by Hawks (and poor game by Josh Smith) but they still stole a win. After game, I cracked on Coach Collins (who had Tony Battie in during crunch time, with one damn unhappy about that Spencer Hawes on the bench) to one of the ladies accompanying Lou Williams’ mom to the game; the lady’s response re. Collins: “He was a good player.” (’nuff said.) Collins will (should) be joining the TNT guys doing commentary within 2-3 years.
Regarding Scalabrine, I actually ran into him this summer when he and his family were vacationing in the same St. Thomas, V.I. resort as my wife and I were for a week. Did quite the double take when I looked over in the pool and there he was 10 feet away. Spoke a bit with him at the pool but didn’t want to bother him. Actually, seemed like a real, good, humble guy (with pretty, petite wife and 2 cute little kids), so I am now okay with Scal–it’s not his fault he expectedly has managed to put in 10 years in the League because he is a good teammate, good locker room guy, and knows his limits and does what team asks him to do on (or off) the court.
^^ I meant Scal has UNexpectedly put in 10 years in league.
@Chicagorilla
No! That move wasn’t off of a screen.
It was Rose guarding Rondo one and one all alone with no help. Like I said, 7:11 left in the third quarter. Check it.
Yes Rondo missed his early jumpshots (and missed the rim for the 1st time this season), but he also swished one from 22ft in Roses face after he hurt his knee as the clock ran down. Remember Rondo is shooting almost 52% this season from the field and Rose is about 46%. He’s been hitting his jumpers to.
Give the boy some credit and tell the truth. Rondo had 19 assist. So of course he was going to have some up top. But he also had at least half in the paint and the baseline. Did you want him to have all of them from the paint?
Rondo also played great ball denial defense on Rose and kept him out of the paint all night (by himself) and with his team mates, with a bum hamstring, foot and knee. And it wasn’t like Rose wasn’t trying to score. He was. But many times he just had to pass the ball up, cause Rondo denied him the paint or lane. But Rose couldn’t keep Rondo out of the lane. Rose got totally owned in every way in that game. And what does this all say about Rose? Rondo fought through his pick and rolls and defended him one on one.
But this is improvement for you Bro. Cause you’re not in total denial this time. Just mostly. Lol.
It’s all good though. Now about the Bulls:
I think Thibs should of integrated Booz slowly and not worried about his stats. Cause coming off that long road trip and welcoming Booz back, has given Chicago, it seems a sense of relief or lethargy (or did they just get beat by two better teams). Cause it’s gonna take time to integrate him and Gibson was playing well. Shit! Let Booze earn it. But I guess you can’t, when you paying a dude $80mil
Chi will probably play very well 1-2 mo from now. But you just hope they win the division (is Indiana the competition?) and not face Boston, Orlando, Indiana and maybe even Miami in the first round, cause Booz is not big enough or has the low post game to scare or defend against legit bigs.
Can’t blame the Hawks crowd being so small considering that the visiting team was Philly. The game had a great finish to it though as my Hawks came back down 18 points in the second quarter to win the game. Props to Philly though. They came to play last night and was looking damn good against us. We came with a very lazy effort and it almost cost us the game.
Shout out to Marvin Williams as he played his ass off on both ends of the floor last night. He was easily the best player whenever he was on the floor and stayed aggressive from start to finish. He was really the only player that came with effort last night until after halftime when the team finally realized that Philly was finna embarass they ass.
Shout out to Andre Igoudala as well because he was imo the biggest reason they lost that game. Through the first three quarters as Philly was building their lead he stuck with the team game plan as they attacked us with their bigs and got out in transition. They built the 18 point lead without him even taking a shot. Then in the closing minutes of the fourth Dominique Wilkins said something about him being bottled up defensively by Marvin. Then right on cue Igoudala just started going into takeover mode, going away from what was working for his team all game long and was straight jacking shots.
2-0 without JJ in the lineup and we got the Miami Heat tonight. We gonna bring it to them boys tonight. Let’s go Hawks!
@Chicagorilla
Don’t think I don’t notice, that every time Rondo has a good game against Rose and the Celtics win, that you always come up with the exact same excuses and critiques, irregardless of what actually happened on the court. Yeah. I know. You said the exact same things from the first game this season. Lol. I def got your number.
It’s all good! The next two games are in Chicago, when the Bulls should have integrated Boozer by then.
We’ll see? Enjoy the weekend if you can. I’m out!
@Bookwormmaster
Hey! I see your Hawks won with out JJ, as you wished. Good luck tonight against The South Beach Sissies!!
@. S.A.C.
Thanks bro I appreciate it. I wasn’t real happy with that performance last night though. But I guess I can’t complain too much because we got the W.
LOL @ the South Beach Sissies!! I think we stand a good chance tonight. We got some favorable matchups that hopefully we can exploit. I just hope we come with that effort and determination
@bookwormmaster
Yeah. Good Luck against the Sissies indeed.
Unfortunately I don’t think your gonna win. But you got a chance, cause that’s a late arriving crowd, and they could still have a Cleveland hangover. So maybe the Hawks will build up a nice lead and the Heat will sleep on you?
But a Hawks loss at home would be totally embarrassing to the Heat and they’d have to hear criticisms all over again, so I don’t know? Lol.
Enjoy the game.
@ S.A.C.
Thanx. Appreciate the honesty
@bookwormmaster
Is it me, or did Marvin Williams actually come to play yesterday instead of just standing around? Besides against SBS its easy, dump down to Al. Game.
My Celtics winning was a nice little touch to Friday night, but especially liked seeing Rondo dominate Rose. He just dimed the crap out of the C’s offense and has the quietest 19 assist night I have ever seen.
@Chicagorilla
How long do you think for Booz gets in game shape? I honestly think they should play Gibson for the majority of the minutes until Boozer gets his rotations down.
@S.A.C
Did you catch that fade away Rondo hit with Rose draped all over him from the top of the key. Nothing but net, man I’m believing his j is gonna come around soon. P.S. words cannot describe how shocked i was to see Rondo get back after that fall.
Also DIME hasn’t even REPORTED on the resurgence of JR Smith. Dude is finally playing like he should.
Also for the All-Star talk, in the East the center going in after Dwight is there is any justice in the world should be Bargniani, (21/6) BUUT maybe actually reads these boards as ever since I ripped him for his rebounding he’s been getting it done. I think JVG said Shaq should be getting All-Star CONSIDERATION. Which he should.
As for the West, why not J-Rich? He is right up there and I can see him getting in as an injury replacement.
My All Stars
EAST/WEST
G Rondo/ D-Will
G D-Wade/ Kobe
F Bron/ Durant
F Stoudamire/ Dirk
C Howard/ Duncan
Bench
G Joe Johnson/ Ginobili
G Rose/ Westbrook
G Steve-Jackson/ Nash
F Josh Smith/ B-Griffin
F Granger/ Melo
F KG/ (West, Milsap)
C (Bargs, Al,Noah)/ Gasol
@ That’s What’s Up
I never said Ratliff was the savior of the team all I’m saying is we need him right now to keep pau fresh. If he can play here and there and let Pau rest up he’d be much more effective. Somehow I think you already knew thats what I was saying but wanted to be a jackass anyway.
@chief kickingstallionsims
“what’s with the J-rich hate? apart from Kobe as starter, only manu and monta have been performing (dominating offensively) on the same level (no disrespect to gordon and k-mart II , but they’re on 4 and 6 win teams) he has more threes than anyone in the league on 48% shooting, and 50% from the floor….I’m not his biggest fan, but lets be realistic.”
Let’s be realistic and admit that J-Rich is not a LOCK for the All-Star Game. I don’t see how that’s “hate,” just common sense. Not like DIME said anything bad about J-Rich, just that he’s not a guaranteed All-star.
@Stunnaboy
Yeah, I was surprised to see Rondo step back and hit that near three pointer to (especially after he took that nasty spill with his knee). I actually thought it was 3pointer, till it didn’t ring up on the score.
Yeah. He’s been hitting that jump shot this year so far. I think he needs to shoot more. The more you shoot, the more rhythm you get (maybe 3-7x a game, unless he gets all lay ups)? But with him, it’s not about shooting; I think it’s more about his and the Celtics philosophy (the Celtics philosophy is let the ball move around first and Rondo’s is, I don’t wanna take a jumper unless I have to). Lol.
But at least this year, he’s taking the open jumper quicker. He just needs to to that more often, along with stop and pops, runners, midrange, etc. We’ll see?
Yeah. That knee thing was scary. If he wasn’t so tough, I would of thought that it was reaaaaaaal serious for him. I hope he’s okay today and ready for NJ tomorrow.
We’ll see!
What guys fail to realize is the nba is a game of matchups. chicago is trying to build the chemistry that my celtics already have. Rose has scored 36 in the playoffs against rondo as well as 39 in a regular season game against him so scoring is not the problem. Bringing boozer back against this level of competition was a bad idea
LOL nice use of alliteration in the title Smack. Thats the first (and most likely last) time someone will comment on this edition of Smack’s headline!
I couldn’t even finish watching Bulls/Celtics. I dont know why but it seemed like the Bulls were playing really slow to me. After a while I just said “F**k it Im going to Harolds!” (My bad yall dont know about that except for maybe Chicagorilla LOL)
Best record in the league does not always equal best TEAM in the league. There’s always match-ups, strong scheduling, etc. Meanwhile Mavs have the fourth-toughest schedule ahead of the All-Star break… and are the No.s 2 team in the more competitive WEST… Marinate on that…