Defining Kobe Bryant’s place in Lakers history

Two things stood out to me when Jerry West was being interviewed on NBA TV last night. Fielding questions about Kobe Bryant, whom earlier in the evening had passed West as the L.A. Lakers’ all-time leading scorer, Mr. Clutch admitted, “I don’t have contact with [Kobe] anymore,” in a spot where guys will usually at least fake it and say, “We talk every now and then.”

The other time was when West said Kobe will ultimately go down in history as the greatest Laker of all-time — even if a lot of L.A. fans are “mad or disappointed” to hear that.

Therein lies the most complicated part of Kobe’s enduring legacy. As great as he is on the court, there are still a lot of people — some of them Lakers fans — who just don’t like Kobe. And no matter how many points he scores and championships he wins, they’d prefer a reality where Kobe sits a notch below the likes of Magic, Kareem, Jerry and Elgin.

But personal feelings aside, where does Kobe stand? Similar to Paul Pierce in Boston and Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Kobe benefits from having played his entire career with the Lakers, giving him greater opportunity to infiltrate the franchise’s record book, as compared to guys like Kareem or Shaq who spent time with other teams. Kobe also got started younger than the rest as a straight-from-high school guy, buying him even more time to pile up stats.

That said, the numbers certainly present a strong case for Kobe. He ranks No. 1 in total points and fourth in scoring average (25.3 ppg) among Lakers, third in field goals made, first in threes made, and second in free throws made. Kobe is third in total assists and 10th in rebounds, second in steals and seventh in blocks. He’s got four championships with the purple and gold (one less than Magic and Kareem) and one MVP.

But with Magic, Kareem, West, Baylor, Shaq, Wilt, George Mikan and Gail Goodrich, the competition is stiff.

Where does Kobe rank among the all-time great Lakers?