Dejounte Murray Will Undergo An MRI On His Knee After Getting Hurt In A Preseason Game

10.07.18 49 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a brutal 24 hours when it’s come to knee injuries to young players on the San Antonio Spurs. It was announced on Saturday afternoon that the team’s 2018 NBA Draft selection, Lonnie Walker, will need surgery on his knee and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Now, it looks like another member of the Spurs’ backcourt is at risk of joining Walker on the sidelines.

Dejounte Murray went down with a knee injury during San Antonio’s preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon. While details about what happened are sparse, Murray was down on the ground in serious pain, and while he was able to walk off under his own power, things were so bad that a wheelchair was brought out for him at first.

