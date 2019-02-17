Dell Curry Headlined A Group Of Legends That Raised $35,000 For Charity On NBA All-Star Saturday Night

02.16.19 6 mins ago

NBA on TNT

After a wild Skills Challenge that ended with Jayson Tatum topping Trae Young on a stunning half-court shot in the final, the scene was set for an intriguing three-point contest headlined by Stephen Curry.

There was a bit of an interlude before the actual contest began, however, when Dell Curry joined his sons on the floor to cue up what became something pretty cool.

In short, the Curry family came together to contribute $35,000 to Classroom Central, a local charity in Charlotte, and that money came with the added benefit of a “legends” shootout featuring Mark Price, Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Dell Curry himself.

