Delonte West Leaves Cavs

Today, it was announced that Delonte West has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the Cavs to take care of his personal issues. This is the second time West has left the team during this preseason, but this time the absence is is excused by the team.
“He’s one of the ones that we know is going to be there no matter what,” LeBron James told reporters Wednesday. “When he’s out on that court, he forgets about everything else going on in his personal life. We’re looking forward to getting him back, but he’s going to take as much time as he needs.”
They wont miss him.
yeah, whos his replacement then?? thats what i thought.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK!
That begins to spell doom for my cavs…
guaranteed that at least one of the following happens this season:
1. major injuries sidelide lebron and/or shaq for a good portion of the year
2. they trade Z away and infuriate the local fanbase – and leave themselves true 5 for next year
3. lose in the 1st or 2nd round and lebron goes to NYC
4. delonte loses it in a game and takes his mp5 out of a cake box and takes out half the Q
His replacement?Yeah because last year when he got hurt Wally World didnt get in and they didnt continue running through the East.Yall act like he aint break his wrist last year?They won 66 games anyway.Come stronger knock knock.
Anthony Parker will be a decent replacement…
Delonte was the 2nd best player on this team last year, this hurts the Cavs. Parker is nice, but the real downside to missing Delonte is the extra minutes it means for Boobie. Sure they’ll still beat the bum ass teams with Lebron alone, but West is essential to beating the good teams
I’m not gonna rag on the dude. He evidently has some serious issues that need resolved. I wish him the best, and I hope he gets things sorted out. I watched him play a good bit of games last year and he was very solid and a good part of the team. I certainly hope he can fix his issues.
Anthony Parker is a more than adequate replacement for Delonte. Fear not Cavs fans.
That sucks musky arm pits. You can’t win a championship without your hall of fame starting pg. This is a loss to the Cavs and basketball fans everywhere – black and white.
Delonte was a player with guts. That’s what the Cavs are really going to miss.
And is there no “plead to insanity” player cap exception in the NBA?
good thing, since mike brown has a penchant for playing west and williams together WHICH ISNT GREAT DEFENSIVELY. this would let the cavs roll with a more traditional line-up
PG williams – shooter
SG parker – shooter
SF james – point small forward/ number 1 slasher
PF vagina – rebounder
C o neal – low post scorer
Hahahah. Starting PF of the post above is just hilarious.
I really do not like the composition of this team
eg. PF-C combination…………..
Fuck basketball right now with Delonte. The kid went off his meds and his head is fucked up let him take time to get straight
Hopefully West gets the help he needs. Mental health should be his priority right now. That arrest is going to be a long drawn out drama around the Cavs this year though.
I’m cheering for you Delonte. Good luck dude!
The Cavs are fucked. Doesn’t matter what Cleveland fans say, they’re fucked.
But good luck, Delonte. I’m gonna be cheering with that dude ^^^
Dam. I was thinking of playing Big z for small forward and Lebron for PF shaq for C anthony parker for PG and daniel gibson for SG.
True Thugs Always Die
Dime…we need a editorial on Tammy Sutton-Brown. With loads of pics.
I’m wit 6, 10, 16, 17 – West gives the Cavs that special ingredient.
Cavaliers better hope Parker can be more than an adequate replacement if this issue ends up being real serious with West.
Good for Delonte: I’m very glad he put himself first and basketball second.
WILD WILD WEST !!!!!!