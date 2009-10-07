Delonte West Leaves Cavs

Today, it was announced that Delonte West has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the Cavs to take care of his personal issues. This is the second time West has left the team during this preseason, but this time the absence is is excused by the team.

“He’s one of the ones that we know is going to be there no matter what,” LeBron James told reporters Wednesday. “When he’s out on that court, he forgets about everything else going on in his personal life. We’re looking forward to getting him back, but he’s going to take as much time as he needs.”