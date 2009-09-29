Delonte West M.I.A. At Training Camp

Red flags have been popping up left and right around Delonte West as of late. Obviously a few weeks back he was arrested near his native DC for weapons charges. Just one day after he faced the media for the first time since the incident, West has managed to once again be a distraction for the Cavs by not showing up for the first day of training camp.

Not many details have been released about the circumstances behind the absence. Coach Mike Brown did acknowledge that West was not excused from practice. Yesterday at media day, West declined to discuss the details in his recent arrest.

“We’ve got to respect the legal process,” West told reporters. “I understand there’s a lot of questions a lot of things you want to know about the situation. Right now I want to focus on this team and playing basketball”