Delonte West M.I.A. At Training Camp

Red flags have been popping up left and right around Delonte West as of late. Obviously a few weeks back he was arrested near his native DC for weapons charges. Just one day after he faced the media for the first time since the incident, West has managed to once again be a distraction for the Cavs by not showing up for the first day of training camp.
Not many details have been released about the circumstances behind the absence. Coach Mike Brown did acknowledge that West was not excused from practice. Yesterday at media day, West declined to discuss the details in his recent arrest.
“We’ve got to respect the legal process,” West told reporters. “I understand there’s a lot of questions a lot of things you want to know about the situation. Right now I want to focus on this team and playing basketball”
This guy will cause unneeded distractions for the Cavs’ chemistry. I think Shaq, more so than LeBron, will need to be the leader in this situation. LeBron may be the team leader on the court, but I think Shaq will step up and straighten this guy out.
Nah this guys finished. If a team doesn’t have to put up with this kind of thing they won’t. Especially if your not a superstar. They have Anthony Parker now which makes Delonte expendable.
Parker does not make Delonte expendable.
But he really needs to get his ish together. A suspension for him already? Sounds about right.
WILD WILD WEST !!!!!!!!
He’s at home, working on his shot(ty)
Its funny how LBJ is tagged, even though his name isn’t mentioned…
@ 6
lol that is funny…..
@6
LeBron is doing the reporting…
Not really surprising about the LBJ tag. Wanna generate more hits and you have a Cavs article, thats the easiest tag to toss in there. Makes sense. Anyone trying to promote a Cavs article should do it if they want more views.
Wow . . . Delonte is a seriously underrated player and this is bad news for the Cavs. They need West in the lineup to compete for a championship, unless Lebron reaches some unheard-of level this year.
Shit there goes the next funny mock commercial..
Sucks because West was actually a funny entertainer.. The fake photo pic jumping into dudes arms, the shoe heineken mock up..
Oh wait they play basketball too??
boring, someone let me know when West shows up to practice packing heat dressed like the terminator
didn’t West only get charged with misdemeanors?
Well duh, he’s out looking for Saran Connor.
To the Big House with Plaxico Burress where the Raiders and Celtics fans will get Plax and West in the showers!
@Scott…Delonte weak as fuck. That’s why no one was worried when they heard he had an arsenal of guns. Because if he shoots guns like he shoots baskets aint nobody got nothing to worry about.
@ 16.. very intelligent, well-thought out post.
jackass
Guessing your one of Delonte’s fuck boys huh?
@6… LBJ is tagged, but no Cleveland Cavaliers tag.
Two hand guns and a shotty on a three-wheeled bike… Grand Theft Auto – Prince George’s County.
Not a good look. Is this all part of Delonte’s master plan to get released from his contract?
shaq should dress like a cop and search for weaponry on west each time @ practice.
Who gives a shit.
Comedians.
Anthony Parker will def be starting now… yes!