Delonte West out 2-3 weeks

Bold predicition: The Cavs, currently 19-0 at home, will lose at least one game at Quicken Loans Arena sometime in the next couple weeks. Already playing without Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Ben Wallace, Cleveland learned that starting two-guard Delonte West will miss at least 2-3 weeks after suffering a wrist injury against the Bulls last night.

Attempting to catch Derrick Rose on a breakaway, West elevated and tripped over Rose’s shoulder David Thompson-style, cracking his face on the hardwood and hurting his right wrist trying to break the fall. West initially said he would try to play through it, but pre-MRI, reports say it might be a broken wrist.