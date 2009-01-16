Delonte West out 2-3 weeks

01.16.09 10 years ago
Delonte West, Dime #41

Bold predicition: The Cavs, currently 19-0 at home, will lose at least one game at Quicken Loans Arena sometime in the next couple weeks. Already playing without Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Ben Wallace, Cleveland learned that starting two-guard Delonte West will miss at least 2-3 weeks after suffering a wrist injury against the Bulls last night.

Attempting to catch Derrick Rose on a breakaway, West elevated and tripped over Rose’s shoulder David Thompson-style, cracking his face on the hardwood and hurting his right wrist trying to break the fall. West initially said he would try to play through it, but pre-MRI, reports say it might be a broken wrist.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP