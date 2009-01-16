Delonte West out 2-3 weeks

Bold predicition: The Cavs, currently 19-0 at home, will lose at least one game at Quicken Loans Arena sometime in the next couple weeks. Already playing without Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Ben Wallace, Cleveland learned that starting two-guard Delonte West will miss at least 2-3 weeks after suffering a wrist injury against the Bulls last night.
Attempting to catch Derrick Rose on a breakaway, West elevated and tripped over Rose’s shoulder David Thompson-style, cracking his face on the hardwood and hurting his right wrist trying to break the fall. West initially said he would try to play through it, but pre-MRI, reports say it might be a broken wrist.
Cavs were gonna lose tonight at home anyway.
even with their full healthy lineup.
expect a hornets victory tonight in the cavs building
“The Cavs, currently 19-0 at home, will lose at least one game at Quicken Loans Arena sometime in the next couple weeks”
Wow – you’re really putting yourself out their on that “bold” prediction…thanks Captain Obvious!
Way to catch the tone…
haha…yo AB…some people just don’t get it!
by they way…
is it me or does delonte west always look like he has a herpes sore on his lip?
Everybody knows it’s a birthmark…
2-3 WEEKS??
They’ll lose at least 3 games while he’s out…too many bodies out…Z and DWest and Ben’s hurtin too…
I agree AB, about that home streak — PUT A FORK IN IT!
DAMN!
Hope Boobie can get his shot back.
No worries. Pavlovic is well-rested.
Sorry Brogden, i’m not part of the fanclub!
WELL I AM!
COTTAMN IT
LOL
I heard he was in a domestic abuse case where his girl cut him up with a knife… but that’s just word on the streets.
Bron will score 96 points and crab dribble his way into glorious victory tonight.
Nice call, heckler.
The crab’s out of the pot now. Lakers are screwed for Monday.
Looks like they were ok without him tonight. They have pretty good guard depth I think they’ll be able to live.
But for real Delonte West looks like a cartoon character. Click my name and check it out. Between he and Varejao they got some clown looking dudes.
Looks like they were ok without him tonight. They have pretty good guard depth I think they’ll be able to live.
But for real Delonte West looks like a cartoon character. Click my name and check it out. Between he and Varejao they got some clown looking dudes.
Wow,how tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know __TALLLOVING.c om__cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL