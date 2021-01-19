Delonte West Is Reportedly Working At The Rehab Center He Attended

It’s hard to imagine, but it wasn’t that long ago that mental health was something of a taboo subject among professional athletes. After all, mental fortitude is a requirement in order to be able to perform at the highest level, under the most difficult circumstances, to achieve greatness.

But that’s changed in the past few years, and several high-profile athletes have come forward to discuss their challenges with mental health, thus clearing the way for others to open up about their own struggles and help reduce the stigma that once isolated so many people unnecessarily.

When it comes to the heartbreaking story of Delonte West, it’s hard not wonder how things might have turned out differently if the climate around mental health would’ve been more supportive. Instead, what we’ve witnessed is the painful decline of a once-successful NBA player. However, we’ve also seen what is hopefully his redemption arc.

After West was spotted panhandling in the Dallas area, Mavs owner Mark Cuban sprung into action and was able to get West admitted to a rehabilitation facility in Florida, where he’s undergone treatment. Now, it appears West is paying it forward as an employee at the center, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021

Details are sparse, but it’s good to see any positive news on that front. West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, and he last played in the NBA with the Mavs during the 2012 season before being released by the team.