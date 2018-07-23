DeMar DeRozan Threw Himself An Off-The-Backboard Alley-Oop At The Drew League

#San Antonio Spurs
07.22.18 1 hour ago

It’s been a tough week for DeMar DeRozan, as he was blindsided by the deal that sent him from Toronto to San Antonio as the centerpiece of a trade to bring Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

DeRozan took a few days to process the news, initially being very hurt by what he felt was Raptors president Masai Ujiri going back on a promise that DeRozan felt he had that he wouldn’t be traded. DeRozan and many others around the NBA lamented the lack of loyalty shown by the Raptors — and many other teams in recent years — in dealing players that had gone above and beyond to be pillars of the local community, beyond just stars on the court.

Ultimately, DeRozan posted to Instagram on Saturday thanking the fans in Toronto for an amazing nine years. On Sunday, he popped in to The Drew League, as he often does over the summer, and took out some of his frustration on the competition, most notably with an off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself.

