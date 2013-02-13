DeMar DeRozan Dunks on Timofey Mozgov’s Face

#Dunks #Video #Blake Griffin
02.13.13 5 years ago

Timofey Mozgov, the man whose very name is synonymous with getting obliterated with highlight reel dunks, caught a real beauty last night from the Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan.

As we said in Smack, “from now on, whenever Mozgov gets dunked on like this, since it’s becoming a habit, he needs to leave the premises.”

He really should. How do you keep your head (what’s left of it) in the game and continue to play?

Here’s the dunk:

And just for ‘ol time’s sake, here’s the Blake Griffin dunk on Mozgov that started it all:

No matter how many times we see that Griffin dunk on Mozogov, we’re still in awe of it. Just outrageous.

Watch more great dunks HERE.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagDUNKSReal StoriesTIMOFEY MOZGOVvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP