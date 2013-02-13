DeMar DeRozan Dunks on Timofey Mozgov’s Face

Timofey Mozgov, the man whose very name is synonymous with getting obliterated with highlight reel dunks, caught a real beauty last night from the Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan.

As we said in Smack, “from now on, whenever Mozgov gets dunked on like this, since it’s becoming a habit, he needs to leave the premises.”

He really should. How do you keep your head (what’s left of it) in the game and continue to play?

Here’s the dunk:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And just for ‘ol time’s sake, here’s the Blake Griffin dunk on Mozgov that started it all:

No matter how many times we see that Griffin dunk on Mozogov, we’re still in awe of it. Just outrageous.

Watch more great dunks HERE.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook