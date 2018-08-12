DeMar DeRozan Showed Off Kobe Bryant’s Newest Signature Sneaker At Drew League

08.12.18

It’s been quite the hectic summer for San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. Most notably, the Toronto Raptors somewhat controversially shipped DeRozan to San Antonio in a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Canada. Even beyond that, DeRozan was an active participant in the USA Basketball minicamp that took place in Las Vegas last month, giving him an opportunity to get to know his new head coach a little better.

But as has been the case over the last few summers, DeRozan has taken to the Drew League as a way to scratch the itch he has for the game. On Saturday night, DeRozan’s performance at the Drew was a little more special than usual, as he used it as an opportunity to show off Kobe Bryant’s upcoming signature kicks.

The Drew League posted a picture of DeRozan’s sneakers on Instagram, saying that the newest edition of the Kobe A.D. is rumored to be released on Kobe Day, also known as August 24.

