In a way, Thursday was the start of a new beginning for DeMar DeRozan. The San Antonio Spurs’ newest guard took the floor at the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas, meaning for the first time, he got to pick the brain of and work with his new head coach, Gregg Popovich.

DeRozan also met with the media, and before he can completely move on and be a Spur, he had to answer some questions about his old team, the Toronto Raptors. Most notably, DeRozan was asked about Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who has admitted he could have handled the days leading up to DeRozan’s trade better.

Still, DeRozan has made it clear he’s not happy with Ujiri, and on Thursday, he stated that once more. The All-Star guard was asked about a relationship going forward with Ujiri and did not pull any punches.