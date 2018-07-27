DeMar DeRozan Sees ‘No Reason’ To Have A Relationship With Raptors President Masai Ujiri

#San Antonio Spurs
Associate Editor
07.26.18

Getty Image

In a way, Thursday was the start of a new beginning for DeMar DeRozan. The San Antonio Spurs’ newest guard took the floor at the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas, meaning for the first time, he got to pick the brain of and work with his new head coach, Gregg Popovich.

DeRozan also met with the media, and before he can completely move on and be a Spur, he had to answer some questions about his old team, the Toronto Raptors. Most notably, DeRozan was asked about Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who has admitted he could have handled the days leading up to DeRozan’s trade better.

Still, DeRozan has made it clear he’s not happy with Ujiri, and on Thursday, he stated that once more. The All-Star guard was asked about a relationship going forward with Ujiri and did not pull any punches.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANMasai Ujirisan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 7 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP