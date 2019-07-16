Getty Image

We can do incredible things thanks to the wonders of technology. At NASA, in Silicon Valley, and elsewhere around the world, humankind’s greatest minds are finding and developing solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time, whether that be climate change, renewable energy, curing infectious diseases, and more.

But perhaps most important, it allows to make our faces look funny using our phones. FaceApp has a new old-age filter that will surely go down as one of the greatest technological achievements of the 21st century, and the NBA as usual has been on top of it from the beginning.

Kevin Love was an early proponent when he posted this Instagram pic that offers an unsettling preview of what his advanced years might look like.