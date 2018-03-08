Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors have quietly ascended to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, and with just a quarter of the season remaining, are looking to secure home court advantage. The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, are fighting for the playoff lives. So when the two teams met in Motown on Wednesday night, you knew it would be a dogfight.

It was a back-and-forth affair all game long, and with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation, DeMar DeRozan, who finished the game with 42 points, six assists and four rebounds, decided to take matters into his own hands as the Raptors trailed by one.

After receiving the inbounds pass, the Raptors All-Star guard took the ball the length of the court, then proceeded to throw down an absolutely vicious two-handed jam on Anthony Tolliver, finishing the dunk through contact to pick up the and-one in the process.