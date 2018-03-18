Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors’ 11-game win streak came to end on Sunday afternoon at the hands of a feisty Oklahoma City Thunder team, and it was a contest that was most certainly not without its controversy. When all was said and done, three Raptors had been ejected, and there are likely fines forthcoming from the league for subsequent comments criticizing the officiating crew.

Serge Ibaka, DeMar DeRozan, and head coach Dwane Casey all got tossed in the waning moments (Kyle Lowry also fouled amid the upheaval) for their reactions to the way the officials called the game in crunch time, and upon closer inspection, they may very well have had legitimate qualms.

DeRozan was particularly upset about a no-call on a layup attempt with less than 30 seconds remaining that could’ve tied the game at 127-127. On the ensuing sequence, the Thunder would benefit from yet another no-call when Carmelo Anthony was able to poke away the inbounds pass intended for Pascal Siakim, which resulted in a turnover that essentially sealed the win for OKC.