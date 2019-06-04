Getty Image

As the Raptors clawed their way to their first ever appearance in the NBA Finals, DeMar DeRozan’s presence (or the lack there of) has been a parallel storyline. There’s something bittersweet about the Raps finally reaching the mountaintop after years of being stalled at basecamp because of one LeBron James without DeRozan on the roster, especially as DeRozan has had to watch much of the Raptors run from home with his Spurs being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

In an appearance on Taylor Rook’s Take It There, DeRozan says he was hurt by the trade that sent him to San Antonio in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, but believes it was his sacrifice that put the Raptors in a position to reach the Finals in the first place.