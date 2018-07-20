Masai Ujiri Issued An Apology To DeMar DeRozan After Trading Him To San Antonio

#San Antonio Spurs
07.20.18 2 hours ago

It’s been a busy week in the NBA, with Carmelo Anthony, Dennis Schroder and others changing teams amid a flurry of transactions. However, the headline move was the trade involving Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, with the Raptors sending a long-time franchise staple to San Antonio in order to facilitate a chance at an elite player in Leonard.

Amid the drama was the notion that Raptors president Masai Ujiri seemingly promised DeRozan that he wouldn’t be traded during a meeting in Las Vegas, at least from the side of the player in question. Ujiri addressed the media on Friday to discuss the transaction and he issued something of an apology to the now-former Raptors star for any miscommunication in that meeting over the team’s motives going forward.

“I had a conversation with DeMar at summer league and I really want to leave it at that,” Ujiri said at Friday’s press availability (via ESPN). “We spoke … I think maybe my mistake was talking about what we expected going forward from him. So, not necessarily talking about a trade but what I expect from him going forward, and I think that’s where the gap was.”

“In my job, I always have to assume we’re going forward with the team that I have. If there was a miscommunication there, I do apologize to DeMar and his family and his representation. It’s not what I meant.”

