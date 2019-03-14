ESPN

DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors were taking on the Rockets on Wednesday night and that means having to deal with James Harden. If there’s one thing Harden can do it’s get people into foul trouble. He’s so great at creating contact in all the right places and drawing a whistle from the refs to get himself to the free throw line. Love it or hate it. That style is effective.

Some people call Harden a flopper for his antics in selling contact. They don’t believe the contact is worth the calls he receives and while Harden certainly embellishes contact that doesn’t exactly mean a flop. Some players need to embellish that contact on a foul to prove to the ref that yes a foul has occurred.

Well, when Cousins went up against the king of embellishment, he did the only thing he could. Embellish contact right back at him. The result was one of the most majestic flops you will ever see.