After hints that he would be returning to the practice action in the near future, Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins took part in a full-blown workout with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday. Though Cousins still has work to do in order to return to game situations at the NBA level, the All-Star reflected on his journey in speaking to the media following his practice work.

“It’s been extremely humbling,” Cousins said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “It’s really tested me as a person, as a man, as an athlete. I’ve had a lot of dark days, a lot of good days. I’ve questioned myself a lot. But I found a way to overcome all those bad feelings. I see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am extremely excited to get back on the floor. The sooner, the better. Probably for you guys as well. I can see the light. I am extremely excited about that.”

Cousins was also captured doing some on-court work in the aftermath of the practice itself.