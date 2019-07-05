A DeMarcus Cousins Billboard Has Apparently Gone Up In San Antonio

07.05.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

There isn’t much of a demand for DeMarcus Cousins’ services right now. It’s an unfortunate quirk of the NBA’s free agent market, but as things stand, teams are not lining up to make a play for the former All-Star center, who is coming off of an up-and-down year with the Golden State Warriors.

Boogie is still working to get back to 100 percent following a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in 2018, which was compounded by the quadriceps injury he suffered during the playoffs and powered through during the Finals. Still, if the fine folks in San Antonio have their way, Cousins will end up boogying on down to the Lone Star State next season.

A billboard has apparently gone up in San Antonio imploring Cousins to become a Spur.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyDEMARCUS COUSINSsan antonio spurs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP