A DeMarcus Cousins Billboard Has Apparently Gone Up In San Antonio

Getty Image

There isn’t much of a demand for DeMarcus Cousins’ services right now. It’s an unfortunate quirk of the NBA’s free agent market, but as things stand, teams are not lining up to make a play for the former All-Star center, who is coming off of an up-and-down year with the Golden State Warriors.

Boogie is still working to get back to 100 percent following a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in 2018, which was compounded by the quadriceps injury he suffered during the playoffs and powered through during the Finals. Still, if the fine folks in San Antonio have their way, Cousins will end up boogying on down to the Lone Star State next season.

A billboard has apparently gone up in San Antonio imploring Cousins to become a Spur.