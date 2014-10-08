DeMarcus Cousins Catches Rookie Nik Stauskas Showing Off His NBA Cash

Under the terms of the NBA’s rookie salary scale, former Wolverine Nik Stauskas will make $2,745,840 for the 2014-15 season after getting selected by the Kings with the No. 8 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He’ll also get doled out some per diem during Sacramento’s trip to China for some preseason action. Teammate DeMarcus Cousins caught him snapping a photo of his cash on the plane!

Stauskas has yet to post the pic to his IG or his Twitter, but he did retweet Boogie’s pic. Maybe Stauskas is just bragging by sending the pic to his Old Man?

Cousins seems to have found his favorite rookie to mess with this season, too:

