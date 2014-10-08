DeMarcus Cousins Catches Rookie Nik Stauskas Showing Off His NBA Cash

#Instagram
10.08.14 4 years ago

Under the terms of the NBA’s rookie salary scale, former Wolverine Nik Stauskas will make $2,745,840 for the 2014-15 season after getting selected by the Kings with the No. 8 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He’ll also get doled out some per diem during Sacramento’s trip to China for some preseason action. Teammate DeMarcus Cousins caught him snapping a photo of his cash on the plane!

Stauskas has yet to post the pic to his IG or his Twitter, but he did retweet Boogie’s pic. Maybe Stauskas is just bragging by sending the pic to his Old Man?

Cousins seems to have found his favorite rookie to mess with this season, too:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSinstagramNik StauskasSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP