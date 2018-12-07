Getty Image

Now that Steph Curry is back from the groin injury he suffered a few weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors keep getting closer and closer to being a fully-formed monster. While Draymond Green returning from his toe injury is the more immediate event on the horizon, DeMarcus Cousins is still working on making his way back from the achilles injury he suffered last year with the New Orleans Pelicans.

It doesn’t sound like Cousins is going to take the floor any time soon, which is fine, because, well, the Warriors still have four All-Stars to shoulder the load while he’s unavailable. But on Friday, Steve Kerr gave an update that certainly makes it sound like Cousins is ready to start ramping up his rehab.

Kerr revealed that Cousins is going to start practicing with the Warriors’ G-League squad, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in the coming days with the hopes of going hard in practice, something he won’t get with the two-time defending champions.