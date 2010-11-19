DeMarcus Cousins Is The Next Danny Fortson

As hard as it is to imagine, Danny Fortson and DeMarcus Cousins share some interesting similarities. They both can play the center position, though Danny is grossly undersized. They were both drafted into similar struggling franchises (Fortson, Denver in ’97 and Cousins, Sacramento in ’10). Their rookie numbers are comparable with Fortson putting up 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds and Cousins putting up 10.8 point and 6.6 rebounds, while both averaging 22.6 minutes of burn. The most eerie of similarities though has to be their uncanny ability to consistently bite on the upfake. I’ll let Bill Simmons explain the rest:
Through nine games: 196 minutes, 40 fouls. That’s 9.8 fouls per 48 minutes, which (if it held) would be the highest number for anyone averaging 16-plus minutes since Danny Fortson’s legendary 12.0 in 2005.
If that’s not elite company then I don’t know what is.
Cousins is a beast. He is just young
Cousins needs to put up more 3-point shots, drive the ball to the rim from half court, and perform a 360 dunk.
DMC has guarded Pau Gasol, Zach Randolpf, Brook Lopez, Andrea Bargnarni, and Amar’e Stoutemire in 5 of his 10 games. He is very foul prone but hes been guarding some of the best offensive bigs in the game most the season so far.
Correction: Fortson was drafted by Seattle
I don’t anybody other than Bubba Wells can touch Danny Fortson. Danny Fortson had more fouls than Purdue Chicken.
man what happened 2 danny fortson? He just faded away,must have finished up overseas or something….
Fortson was drafted by Milwaukee and then traded to Denver.
Fortson was a beast in college though. And both are kind of nuts