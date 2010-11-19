DeMarcus Cousins Is The Next Danny Fortson

As hard as it is to imagine, Danny Fortson and DeMarcus Cousins share some interesting similarities. They both can play the center position, though Danny is grossly undersized. They were both drafted into similar struggling franchises (Fortson, Denver in ’97 and Cousins, Sacramento in ’10). Their rookie numbers are comparable with Fortson putting up 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds and Cousins putting up 10.8 point and 6.6 rebounds, while both averaging 22.6 minutes of burn. The most eerie of similarities though has to be their uncanny ability to consistently bite on the upfake. I’ll let Bill Simmons explain the rest:

Through nine games: 196 minutes, 40 fouls. That’s 9.8 fouls per 48 minutes, which (if it held) would be the highest number for anyone averaging 16-plus minutes since Danny Fortson’s legendary 12.0 in 2005.

If that’s not elite company then I don’t know what is.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @arnie_starkish.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.