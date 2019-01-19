DeMarcus Cousins Was ‘A Kid On Christmas’ In His Warriors Debut

Getty Image

The return of DeMarcus Cousins was the league’s biggest story on Friday night, and Cousins did not disappoint. Cousins played 15 minutes and had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Dubs in his first action since a brutal achilles injury that ultimately ended his time in New Orleans.

The Warriors have been careful with Cousins and his recovery, and despite fouling out, playing for 15 minutes is a great way to get his feet wet in his return. But Cousins had a huge dunk in the early minutes of the 112-94 win that got his teammates on the Warriors bench excited, and he was part of a win over a Clippers that could meet the fully-functional Warriors behemoth in the postseason.

Afterward, Cousins was thrilled when talking to reporters. He described his mood as “a kid on Christmas” and said it was one of the “best days” of his life.