DeMarcus Cousins Was ‘A Kid On Christmas’ In His Warriors Debut

01.19.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The return of DeMarcus Cousins was the league’s biggest story on Friday night, and Cousins did not disappoint. Cousins played 15 minutes and had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Dubs in his first action since a brutal achilles injury that ultimately ended his time in New Orleans.

The Warriors have been careful with Cousins and his recovery, and despite fouling out, playing for 15 minutes is a great way to get his feet wet in his return. But Cousins had a huge dunk in the early minutes of the 112-94 win that got his teammates on the Warriors bench excited, and he was part of a win over a Clippers that could meet the fully-functional Warriors behemoth in the postseason.

Afterward, Cousins was thrilled when talking to reporters. He described his mood as “a kid on Christmas” and said it was one of the “best days” of his life.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP