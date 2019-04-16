Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors blowing a 31-point second half lead against the Clippers in Game 2 at home was a shocking result, but the concern for the Warriors after the game had more to do with the loss of DeMarcus Cousins in the first quarter with a left quad injury.

Coach Steve Kerr said the injury was “significant” and that they expected Cousins out for awhile, a blow to their frontcourt rotation and, just generally, a terrible way for his season to potentially end after he worked so hard to come back from an Achilles injury. The MRI for Cousins was scheduled for Tuesday morning and, as many had feared, the results were not good.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cousins suffered a torn left quad — which Charles Barkley feared on the TNT halftime show when he noticed his leg looked a lot like his when he tore his quad year ago.