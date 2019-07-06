Getty Image

When DeMarcus Cousins signed an apparent bargain contract with the Golden State Warriors during the summer of 2018, the widespread reaction in the NBA was one of surprise and abject fear. On one hand, Cousins had an All-Star pedigree and was taking a modest salary in pursuit of a championship. On the other, Cousins’ market in free agency didn’t seem to materialize, leaving the talented big man with few options, and he simply chose the one that gave him the best chance at long-term success. The end result was mixed for Cousins but, one year later, the 28-year-old agreed to a short-term deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Cousins showed flashes of brilliance with the Warriors, appearing in 30 regular season games and averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. Just as he seemed to be turning the corner, though, the former No. 5 overall pick hit another injury snag, finally returning during the NBA Playoffs but doing so in a markedly limited capacity.

Still, there was reported interest from a number of teams for his services.