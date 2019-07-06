DeMarcus Cousins Will Reportedly Sign With The Lakers On A One-Year Deal

07.06.19 11 mins ago

Getty Image

When DeMarcus Cousins signed an apparent bargain contract with the Golden State Warriors during the summer of 2018, the widespread reaction in the NBA was one of surprise and abject fear. On one hand, Cousins had an All-Star pedigree and was taking a modest salary in pursuit of a championship. On the other, Cousins’ market in free agency didn’t seem to materialize, leaving the talented big man with few options, and he simply chose the one that gave him the best chance at long-term success. The end result was mixed for Cousins but, one year later, the 28-year-old agreed to a short-term deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cousins showed flashes of brilliance with the Warriors, appearing in 30 regular season games and averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. Just as he seemed to be turning the corner, though, the former No. 5 overall pick hit another injury snag, finally returning during the NBA Playoffs but doing so in a markedly limited capacity.

Still, there was reported interest from a number of teams for his services.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP