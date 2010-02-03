DeMarcus Cousins Needs To Stay at Kentucky

Your team is 21-1, seemingly headed for the Final Four, and you’re its second best player â€“ deferring only to teammate John Wall, the consensus No. 1 overall selection in this June’s NBA Draft. Not only are you one of the best post players in the country, you’re a freshman who’s riding first season averages of 16.2 points, 9.7 boards and 1.8 blocks in the SEC. So naturally, you’re headed for David Stern‘s outstretched palm come summertime right?

If you’re asking me, the answer is no.

The player in question is none other than Kentucky frosh, DeMarcus Cousins. There’s very little deliberation on whether or not the 6-11, 260-pound Cousins has lived up to his hype and McDonald’s All-American billing this season. The kid has become a monster on the glass, in the paint (13 double-doubles) and sadly, in the media. With instances of dirty play this season â€“ just ask South Carolina’s fans and Louisville â€“ and questionable antics off the hardwood (South Carolina incident – which is alleged), Cousins has become more and more of a serious problem. Most of the time, Cousins appears to have a bad attitude. It could just be his persona, but the perception of DeMarcus is that his is lazy, immature and not ready mentally to make a jump to the pros.

However, it’s not as if the critics are straying away from his physical raw talent. The common placement among mock drafts currently has Cousins going eighth in the Lottery; DraftExpress, NBADraft.net and Chad Ford of ESPN all rate the forward as such. For guys like Cousins, like Michael Beasley and like the recently released Sean Williams, it’s never been a question of their talent or athleticism. It’s always been about their mind-set, track record and maturity.

It’s very possible that someone like Cousins can make a successful jump after his freshman season and thrive in the pros soon. On a physical standpoint, Cousins is an extremely skilled big man who has the potential to anchor some team’s frontcourt for the next ten years â€“ all while racking up a few All-Defensive Team nods and All-Star love. On a business standpoint, Cousins is a liability â€“ it’s the flat out truth. Until reaching Kentucky and John Calipari, Cousins hasn’t really had to work as hard or play second fiddle to a budding teammate. In Calipari’s system, he can develop as a young professional, all while winning in a collegiate atmosphere. Say what you want about John’s past and school sanctions (all of which are no doubt fishy) but you can’t deny that he prepares great players to be great pros early on (Tyreke Evans, Derrick Rose, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Marcus Camby).

Before the barrage of naysayers come flooding into the comments section, let me make my point clear. If a player is ready to go the NBA and really doesn’t want to or won’t add anything to the university system, I am all for going into the League early. Every player’s situation is different â€“ some need to support their family, some need to buy diamond chains â€“ I get it. I also support it. But what I don’t support, is a kid who is clearly not ready for the ups and downs of the NBA business, to go into a situation where their chances of succeeding are drastically slimmer. For Cousins, he is an exceptionally gifted athlete who is going to make green in the League no matter when he goes out. Yes, there is always the chance that he pulls a Scottie Reynolds and plays his way out of the first round (all while en route to a great college career), thus this is solely an opinion.

Cousins: stay one more season, become the Wildcats’ go-to guy along with Eric Bledsoe next year and show everyone that you are indeed mature enough to get paid and play with the pros. Because one day soon Calipari and the Kentucky faithful won’t be there to clean up your messes. Just ask Sean Williams.

