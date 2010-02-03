DeMarcus Cousins Needs To Stay at Kentucky

Your team is 21-1, seemingly headed for the Final Four, and you’re its second best player â€“ deferring only to teammate John Wall, the consensus No. 1 overall selection in this June’s NBA Draft. Not only are you one of the best post players in the country, you’re a freshman who’s riding first season averages of 16.2 points, 9.7 boards and 1.8 blocks in the SEC. So naturally, you’re headed for David Stern‘s outstretched palm come summertime right?
If you’re asking me, the answer is no.
The player in question is none other than Kentucky frosh, DeMarcus Cousins. There’s very little deliberation on whether or not the 6-11, 260-pound Cousins has lived up to his hype and McDonald’s All-American billing this season. The kid has become a monster on the glass, in the paint (13 double-doubles) and sadly, in the media. With instances of dirty play this season â€“ just ask South Carolina’s fans and Louisville â€“ and questionable antics off the hardwood (South Carolina incident – which is alleged), Cousins has become more and more of a serious problem. Most of the time, Cousins appears to have a bad attitude. It could just be his persona, but the perception of DeMarcus is that his is lazy, immature and not ready mentally to make a jump to the pros.
However, it’s not as if the critics are straying away from his physical raw talent. The common placement among mock drafts currently has Cousins going eighth in the Lottery; DraftExpress, NBADraft.net and Chad Ford of ESPN all rate the forward as such. For guys like Cousins, like Michael Beasley and like the recently released Sean Williams, it’s never been a question of their talent or athleticism. It’s always been about their mind-set, track record and maturity.
It’s very possible that someone like Cousins can make a successful jump after his freshman season and thrive in the pros soon. On a physical standpoint, Cousins is an extremely skilled big man who has the potential to anchor some team’s frontcourt for the next ten years â€“ all while racking up a few All-Defensive Team nods and All-Star love. On a business standpoint, Cousins is a liability â€“ it’s the flat out truth. Until reaching Kentucky and John Calipari, Cousins hasn’t really had to work as hard or play second fiddle to a budding teammate. In Calipari’s system, he can develop as a young professional, all while winning in a collegiate atmosphere. Say what you want about John’s past and school sanctions (all of which are no doubt fishy) but you can’t deny that he prepares great players to be great pros early on (Tyreke Evans, Derrick Rose, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Marcus Camby).
Before the barrage of naysayers come flooding into the comments section, let me make my point clear. If a player is ready to go the NBA and really doesn’t want to or won’t add anything to the university system, I am all for going into the League early. Every player’s situation is different â€“ some need to support their family, some need to buy diamond chains â€“ I get it. I also support it. But what I don’t support, is a kid who is clearly not ready for the ups and downs of the NBA business, to go into a situation where their chances of succeeding are drastically slimmer. For Cousins, he is an exceptionally gifted athlete who is going to make green in the League no matter when he goes out. Yes, there is always the chance that he pulls a Scottie Reynolds and plays his way out of the first round (all while en route to a great college career), thus this is solely an opinion.
Cousins: stay one more season, become the Wildcats’ go-to guy along with Eric Bledsoe next year and show everyone that you are indeed mature enough to get paid and play with the pros. Because one day soon Calipari and the Kentucky faithful won’t be there to clean up your messes. Just ask Sean Williams.
I agree. He is a great player, but he always running his mouth when something doesn’t go his way. I’m sure 2 weeks into the league, and someone will shut his big ass mouth up!
@ Jack Jensen: You surely mean “Your team is…”. Check [theoatmeal.com]
@Brickshooting J:
I’ve noticed that it’s a very common mistake on Dime’s website, you’d think these guys would know the difference between your/you’re seeing how they write for a living…
@ Jack A** Jensen You must work for the NCAA or Bob Knight’s “stay in college four years while i make millions off of you, make your game worse and break you down mentally” foundation, haha. CERTAIN kids are Pros and they should be in the NBA determinig if their future is there or overseas. College does not help you with that. Coaches and institutions make millions while players cant even give free tickets to family and friends. I love college ball, it’s so passionate and athletic but it is the biggest scam how the mistreat the players
There is no way this guy stays another year at Kentucky. I think he should too but it will not happen.
His ceiling is a Kendrick Perkins type presence. The worst case scenario he is the next Kwame Brown.
I think you’re selling the kid short. If he goes somewhere with a good coach and good teammates he will be fine. The problem will arise if he’s drafted so high that he’s considered a “franchise” player. He needs an atmosphere where he can grow.
He plays with emotion, but he’s not nuts like Ron Artest, whom I love but seriously fear his mental frame of mind, nor is he a “thug” as you called him.
He’s a teenager learning life… and as much as I would love to have him stay at UK, I don’t know how much he could learn there with another year. Coach Cal and his teammates have been able to teach him when to just shut his mouth and cool off.
And you may want to check your facts before you claim Cousins did things that he didn’t actually do. The Louisville situation wasn’t just him… both teams were very physical and he had just taken a knee to the head when he swung his arm down. As for the kid at South Carolina… he didn’t swing at him, reports are Cousins was just trying to get out of the way to the locker room… and mosh pit of people “rushing the court” should have recognized that instead of trying to get their 15 minutes of fame.
Of course he should stay in school, but he won’t. He’ll come out, be a bust, complain and act a fool just enough to have his option not picked up and will be out of the L in 2 yrs. Watching the games he looks like a grown man playing with kids. Then you realize that he’s only 18 or so and is already borderline getting fat for NBA standards. He’ll just gain more weight once he gets older as most people do, but because he doesn’t seem to work out looking at his body, he’ll just be another Kendrick Perkins at best…(Pre KG or the Refs allowing him to foul everyone and get away with it) and like Spliff said, Kwame Brown.
This kid does not have talent. He’s just a big kid. Once he hits the NBA and has to guard the likes of Dwight, Horford, Kaman who are bigger than him or some of the other bigs who can step away from the basket like Bosh, KG, Bargniani, and Javel McGee he will get torched. NBA? He should go str8 to Europe and start his career there early. No need to waste 2 years in the NBA.
@hayesfan
Come on, take the blinders off. He played dirty vs UL and vs SC. I don’t mind bullies or thuggery personally, I know my Bulls could use some. But like it or not, he did that $h!t and it was blatant and several cameras caught him doing it from all different angles (UL game)
poor mans kendrick perkins at best..
@Chicagorilla
Just wanted to chime in that I do not think Cousins is an automatic bust, but more along the lines of what hayesfan said. Consider that the boy is a physical beast, and that such a development has taken place before he is mentally capable of harnessing it; it is not surprising that he might become frustrated and lash out. I also try not to use a few incidents, however well documented, to label what is basically a kid. It seems pointless to create a fixed position of someone who is still very young while not allowing for even the possibility of growth or maturity. Normally agree with your posts, but I do think you are being very wary of Cousins.
Whoa… let’s not turn this into a right of passage/college vs the pros/college players don’t get paid..
Clearly, Jack was writing his opinion that staying in College will help DeMarcus MATURE a little more and ready him for the ups and downs of the NBA. Maybe his game is more than ready. Maybe his wallet needs to see the green. Maybe he is tired of, as some of these readers put it, being a pawn to the multi million dollar system of the NCAA. I don’t even think that its college that will help DeMarcus mature… just another year of life.
Look, B-Easy is just now developing his game in the L. Nobody doubted that dude could get buckets on the regular, but the grueling schedule of the NBA, the athletic players you have to play against, and money and free time are all HUGE factors that need to be weighed into any players consideration. Mike Conley could have stayed and developed his game. Could have matured into more of a leader.
Good article Jack. Thanks for your OPINION (and for stating it as such). Cousins should stay one more year.
LL
this guy needs to work on his jumper in order to not be bust in the league. his ft stroke is atrocious
WOW ! Kid is dominating college but he should stay because you think he has a bad attitude. C’mon Cousins acts just like all NBA players. They dont take no ish and always bark at questionable calls from the refs.
I think you haters like softies. Stop trying to make everybody play like a nonathletic overhyped Dookie.
I dont think rivals of UK would like him coming back cause UK would definitely win a title next year with him and the other pecies Uk has and will bring in.
HATING IS A DISEASE
Hayesfan is right about getting the previous incidents wrong.
I am a Nets fan and you are ALL WRONG about Sean Williams (called Swat, who will be playing in China). Swat was let go because he COULDN’t play, not because of his attitude. He was a great cheerleader on the sidelines, but other than block shots and get some rebounds and dunks, he was no better than a #12-#14 caliber player on a bad team. He was given lots of chances, but he would commit at rate of 14 fouls per 48 minutes and made lots of mistakes and didn’t seem intelligent enough to follow game plan.
Regarding Cousins, he WILL be considered for the Nets #4 pick (36% chance), if Nets choose not to overpay for David Lee. However, I would predict that he wouldn’t get along with PF Yi Jianlian. Therefore Yi should be traded. Anyone interested in Yi and a China Marketing sensation???
I couldn’t disagree more and im a HUGE uk fan. What’s the difference between perkins and cousins? You act like all the players in the league are mature? Really? come on now, he’s a top 5 pick, he’s gotta go.
15 u watched a UK game after say the first 5 of the season? He’s shooting about 73% since then. Shoots most of our tech free throws
All great points – including catching my mistake –
I would say that it is the perception of Cousins, not necessarily that he is a thug. I actually think that he is just a kid caught up with too much emotion most of the time, but the perception of him is negative right now.
That being said, @BT makes a good note, I am weary on Cousins right now because he has so much potential. No question if he gets into the right situation he could flourish, but if he doesn’t learn to control his emotions, it might be a long road for him.
How high do you guys think Cousins could still go in June, given this perception?
Man how many of you guys have actually watched Cousins play this season. I believe it is retarted for anyone to try to predict anything for this guy. He has improved more than anyone on the team this year since our first win. Go back and watch his attitude in his first couple games. He has matured soo much in the last ten games and it shows in his stats. This article needs to be re-posted to comment on in the 2nd or 3rd week of March. At the rate he is improving there is no possible way for anyone to have a clue about when he is ready for the next level. Fact is like him or not he has had two situations that were questionable, thats it! He is still beasting everyone in the NCAA. Not only is he beasting them but whay you guys dont see is how he gets his pts. Lazy!? You cant score 10pts a game off of offensive rebounds and 3pt plays by being lazy. Scrappy is good. Rem the nut check by Chris Paul? Everyone thought the same way about him and look how stupid all the programs look that passed him up. GO CATS!! GO COUSINS!!
@Jack
We’ll answer your question after March madness!
Lots more games to evaluate Cousins. There were something like 26 Scouts at last night’s UK game, and two from Nets.
I’m rooting for UK, but I want to warn you that Evan Turner will challenge Wall for the number one pick. Turner is a sure thing All Star who can play the 1, 2 or 3. Devin Harris (has been injured) had a much better game at PG last night than did John Wall (with 24 pts. and 14 assists). Turner would be a better complement for the Nets, without having to eventually trade Devin.
@ Jack
Where DC goes is gonna be dependant on who needs size in the lottery.
Wolves don’t need another powerforward masqueradin as a center.
Nets got Lopez, Yi and Humphries
Bucks could use him.
Knicks drafted Jordan Hill and Cousins already looks better than him.
Clips got size.
Indiana could definitely use him.
I don’t know if he’s a top 5 pick, but his size and POTENTIAL makes him a definite top 10 pick
LMAO@ what you guys are seeing in this kid. I guess i missed something. Mark this date down as one of my “I told you so” dates when Cousins is in the NBA next year around this time. that’s about the time when everyone will come up with excuses as to why Cousins isn’t playing well or playing at all in the L. He will join Brendan Wright, Alex Aijincia, Ed Davis (yes he’ll be there too), Renardo Sidney, and Samrdo Samuels as guys who just couldn’t cut it and where overhyped. Here’s hoping to Chicago not being stupid enough to draft the next Brad Sellers (Demarcus)
he’ll be like deandre jordan of the clippers if he goes pro. now or whenever dude isn’t mature enough body wise and mentaly
Hes a scrub….. Period
I do like to watch people defend athletes as if you were talking about there husbands.. You guys are extra suspect.
Its not that fucking serious.
Wow!! I have lost all respect for Dime and its ignorant readers. Dont think hardly any of you guys have seen him play much this year. To the writer, what are these off court incidents since he has been at uk? You cant name any because there have been none. The SC student thing is just an overhyped non event. And get over the UL thing. I wouldve done the same thing as would anybody who plays physical down low. This man is dominant. His footwork for his size and age is unmatched and once he gets to league and his conditioning gets better he will be great. He will be good even without working real hard but if he puts in the work he will be great. I predicted he would work his way into the top 5 in the draft just on potential. Now hes producing and is a lock.
It tickles me to think that actual adults are making some of these comments about Cousins. To say that he will basically “fail” in the NBA due to his lack of talent is just silly. Put him on a team where he doesn’t have to face double, triple, quadruple trapping “constantly” and the young man will do just fine. Fortunately in the NBA there is little more than double teaming most of the time because there are too many other great offensive weapons around that a player in the NBA can kick out too. He is a fantastic passer for a big man and that will only get better.
On his behavior, the knee to the head by Swopshire would have made most anyone retaliate in some fashion. IMO he restrained himself pretty well with just a forearm. I don’t know that I could have done so at 19 years old? I also doubt that I could have dealt nearly as well with all of the grabbing and hacking he gets “every single game”. He is doing well. I understand the hate because if you’re on the losing end of things you’re going to see things in a way that bests supports your argument/tears. How about growing up a little and facing he facts instead? :)
If he’s top ten he’s got to go; he could get hurt or screw around next year ,get in trouble and drop considerably…Somebody has to step in and get him on of those “life coaches”..lol….Really there is not much more he can do on the college level…just needs to get in better shape and change his attitude…he won’t be able to dominate in the NBA with his size alone….he’s kinda soft on his put backs, bron will probably spike his junk a few times.
Just shows how little you know. As a Cat fan, there is nothing I would rather happen than for Big Cuz to stay at UK another year. But if the Pros have any sense at all,..Cousins will easily be the first pick in the draft. He is without a doubt the BEST player in college bball, and one of the best to come along in the last few decades. Who is gonna stop him? Just wait and see if I’m not right. As far as the writer of this story,…the dude doesn’t have a clue!!!
Apparently the writer definitely doesn’t know much about Kentucky basketball. I think “Boogie” clearly has the talent and has now learned to control those emotions in doubt, and another thing those NBA draft rating are bogus many things can change from now till then. Find something else to write about cause you don’t know Kentucky basketball.
Worst article ever written. Please research before writing and article. And please go back to school and learn how to spell. I hope they don’t pay you for this crap?
Jack Jensen, You’re an idiot. What? I judged you? That’s right. Just like you did Demarcus. He’s actually a fan favorite with a huge heart. He’ll continue on the course he’s on and end up being the number 2 pick in the draft, or in the top 5. If that’s the case, he should go.
Are you gonna give him the big bucks next year if he comes back to KY and gets injured? I don’t think so. You’re article is totally from a biased perspective which takes away any objective credibility. But you obviously have Demarcus and his mom’s best interests at heart, right? Give me a break.
Welcome to the real world were Demarcus will go to a professional league of gun toting, self worshiping Pre-Madonnas. And you say Demarcus needs to mature? Laughable.
off the court cousins is not a thug at all. he is well liked around the university and has had zero incidences. people constantly bother him and he and wall both take it in stride. i admit, i am tiring of his antics on the court, but he will be fine in the pros. once he hits the hardwood he likes to play physical and needs the “thug” mindframe to play that way. once off the court he is a perfect gentleman. watch the youtube video of him backstage after the hoops for haiti benefit holding the baby and you will see what kind of kid he is.
Yeah, the off court antic of Demarcus Cousins must be stopped! I mean, the nerve of the guy to do something like this:
[wildcatcorner.com]
He was purposly knee’d in the face by Swopthug of Louisville, I have no problem with what he did in return, Swopthug deserved it.
Demarcus “Thuggins”? Please watch these two YouTube clips, then write a legitimate piece of journalism.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
how many times have you spoken with demarcus, mr. jensen? im guessing not enough to call him names.. so he plays aggressive on the court, you must be a duke fan you piece of shit.
Cousin’s bad rep is undeserved. He responded to a cheap shot against Louisville and was falsely accused by a phantom USC fan of hitting him (the South Carolina reporter who started that buzz has since backed away from it). He has shown the ability to keep his composure even though he’s getting cheap shots against him every time down the court in a way no college player since Shaq has seen. He has kept his head better than most people would, frankly. To be honest about it, Bledsoe is more of a hothead than Cousins. But neither of them have a problem more than any other college player.
@Chicagorilla “This kid does not have talent. He’s just a big kid.”
You have no talent to see talent if you believe this BS. He is a freshman and has dominated almost every team he has played and it’s just because he is big?….you are a douchebag.
Are you telling me that Charles Barkley and Larry Bird didn’t have attitudes? Yes, Cousins is fiery and emotional but he is no Ron Artest. Kentucky has played 22 games and there have been a handful of incidents with him. He listens to his coach and has been able to keep his emotions in check the majority of the time. He gets trash talked, smacked, pushed and punched every time he touches the ball. Opponents do this on purpose to get him to react. It amazes me that he is the one who is called a “thug”.
Maybe the media should start looking at this 19 year old kid holding babies, playing corn hole with fans, shooting hoops one on one with a young lady, etc. He is a “beast” but he is not a monster.
@chicagorilla
Cousins would be the 2nd best play on your team. Him and D. rose would actually make a solid combo.. Plus you have noah (he is really good) NOT!!!
Also DC will be a center in the nba, there is no way he is a power forward. He is a beast, with great foot work, and will play harder or as hard as anyone on the court. If he would stay out of foul trouble his numbers would be staggering. Even with 21 minutes a game he is a POY candidate. In KY’s only loss there was one player who played their heart out, who was it? DC. How many double double’s does he have? Like 12 and that’s with Patrick Patterson on his team who used to get all the rebounds. Also he is the guy one of the most talented teams in the country go to in crunch time.
When KY lossed to SC there was a lot of negativity around the program for a few days, who was the guy that made the jokes and stayed positive? It was your “thug” Demarcus Cousins. If you want thugs look south to the team in orange. It’s not Demarcus Cousins.
Whoa fellas, I appreciate the criticism – that’s why I wrote the opinion. It’s nothing but that – and in my opinion, as I wrote, I think he is a very skilled big man. One that can do a lot of good in the League. If he is ready to bounce from the college game and make an immediate impact in the NBA, and handle the ups and downs of the game away from the court, more power to him – I also said that.
From what the national audience’s – away from Kentucky – perception, note that perception, of Cousins has been somewhat tarnished in the wake of a couple instances of his temper flaring up. Nothing more than emotions, but college is the place to learn to control those, not the pros.
As for the Thuggins name – I didn’t come up with that, it’s been swirling around the internet for a minute now.
For watching Kentucky, I do try to watch as much as I can and DeMarcus has steadily improved and become as reliable, if not better than Patterson down low.
No doubt though, he will leave Kentucky this year and hopefully go on to do well in the L.
Jack, you should stop referring to “a couple of incidents” tarring Cousins’ rep in the nation’s perception. The fact is (as several others have pointed out already) the SC incident was a non-event. The video reveals nothing (the player who allegedly hit the kid seems to be wearing a sleeve — Patterson?), the writer who broke the story basically retracted it a few days later, and the whole thing was blown out of proportion by a sports media with little integrity and nothing better to discuss. In the UL game, Cousins’ forearm did appear to strike Swop’s head, but this came during perhaps the most physical two minutes of basketball any two teams have played this or any other year in recent memory. “Several incidents of dirty play?” Where are they? Which games? Show me the tape! “Questionable antics off the hardwood?” What antics? This statement in particular borders on slander. You can’t just chalk it up to “national perception” when it is articles like this one that feed that perception with unsubstantiated allegations. I suggest you do some research and issue an apology, because your article amounts to little more than the last link in a game of telephone.
As for the other criticisms of Cousins: Lazy? The kid hits the floor for loose balls more than any other big man I’ve seen in recent memory. Seriously he dives for loose balls it seems like once or twice a game. Emotional? Sure, but how is that a liability?
Cousins is absolutely ready for the NBA. Great footwork and quickness for his size, great touch around the basket, active on the boards, good passer, and in “The League” he’ll even be afforded an extra foul each game…
Oh and the pompous ass who was making the “Kentuckians are toothless and inbred” comments should try saying that to the face of an actual Kentuckian. Try starting with Muhammad Ali, move on to George Clooney, Johnny Depp, or anyone else on this list: [en.wikipedia.org]
Chances are you’ll be the one who leaves the encounter missing some teeth.