DeMarcus Cousins Will Get Examined For A Possible Knee Injury

With all of the movement that occurred this summer, DeMarcus Cousins’ move from the Golden State Warriors to the Los Angeles Lakers kind of flew under the radar. Cousins spent a year with the Dubs working his way back from an achilles injury, and while he certainly had his ups and downs, the hope is that 2019-20 will see Boogie get back to being one of the best centers on earth.
The big man may have hit a bump in the road on Monday, however, while he was going through a workout.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Cousins will undergo testing for a knee injury that he may have suffered while getting ready for the upcoming season.