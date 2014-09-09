DeMarcus Cousins Has A History Of Answering A Question With A Question

Yesterday, we told you about how DeMarcus Cousins gave a perfect response to a reporter who asked him about European geography. It turns out, Boogie has a long history of answering questions with a question. Let us explain.



After seeing the exchange Cousins had in Europe with reporters, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee remembered a time when he witnessed a similar thing:

That exchange is funny because I remember someone asking DeMarcus had he ever seen Indiana Jones and he asked had they seen Baby Boy — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) September 9, 2014

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cousins’ hit or miss interactions with reporters was further elaborated on by Jones:

A national reporter once began a conversation with Cousins by saying he had a good game. His reply was he can read a box score. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) September 9, 2014

It was after a loss. That also made me chuckle a bit. He's really one of the few athletes who will give you a genuine answer to a question — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) September 9, 2014

That is if he's in the mood to talk about it. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) September 9, 2014

People may be tired of Cousins and his surly attitude, but he seems like one of the best guys to interview in the league, provided you catch him in the right mood, as Jones mentioned above.

Watch this media scrum after a game against the Orlando Magic this past season. Cousins repeatedly answers questions from one reporter and then lightens up the mood by asking other people to talk to him:

And if you want to hear Cousins talk in-depth about what an ideal date on Valentine’s Day with him would be like, we recommend this clip:

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE