There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for DeMarcus Cousins, as the All-Star center is slated to make his long-awaited debut for the Golden State Warriors on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. We already knew that the plan is for him to start the game for the two-time defending champs, and on Tuesday, we learned that Cousins will have some special kicks on his feet when he takes the floor.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Cousins, who was the biggest name to join Puma in the company’s attempt to get back into the NBA footwear game earlier this year, will get his own Clyde Court PEs for the game. The kicks are black and white with a racing flag graphic going down the middle. Cousins’ initials are on the tongue and inside the sneaker, and his mantra is found in red near the heel.